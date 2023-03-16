LA Times Drops Use of Word ‘Internment’ to Describe Mass Incarceration of Japanese Americans

The Los Angeles Times will no longer use the term “internment” to describe the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, the paper announced Thursday.

An article by Times staff writer Teresa Watanabe described the distinction between internment and incarceration and the historical context the terms have in connection to the result of Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Instead, The Times will generally use ‘incarceration,’ ‘imprisonment,’ ‘detention’ or their derivatives to describe this government action that shattered so many innocent lives,” wrote Watanabe, whose parents and grandfather were detained in the days after Pearl Harbor.

