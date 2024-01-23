LA Times Staffers Lament Mass Layoffs: ‘Journalism Grim Reaper Has Arrived’

The Los Angeles Times began a 30-day layoff process on Tuesday, which is set to impact at least 115 staffers. As employees were notified that their roles had been impacted, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to lament the newspaper’s management and grieve the loss of their jobs. 

The job cuts are set to impact 94 members of the L.A. Times Guild, according to union president Matt Pearce. 

State politics reporter covering tech and entertainment policy Queenie Wong posted, “The journalism grim reaper has arrived at my door and what once was a dream is now a nightmare.”

Asian American communities reporter Jeong Park was also impacted, writing “Yep, they got me,” on X. 

Metro reporter covering Orange County Gabriel San Román reflected on his time with the publication saying, “One day you’re covering the CSU strike in the pouring rain, the next day you’ve been served a lay off notice.”

San Román encouraged his former L.A. Times Guild colleagues to continue to organize and not “waste any time mourning.” 

Multiplatform editor for newsletters Elvia Limón posted, “Baby’s first layoff. I’ve been cut. It’s been real, y’all.”

“Gonna go cry until I puke now,” Limón wrote. 

West Coast experiences reporter Lila Seidman was also impacted by Tuesday’s layoffs, writing that she is “devastated,” and “numb.” 

“This is the end of the line for me at the Times. If anyone has job leads, please send them to the dark cave I’ll be staying in for the next few days,” Seidman posted on X. 

One staffer, who was laid off while on a work trip, posted about having to message her editor to confirm that management wouldn’t cancel her company card before she got back home. 

The editor replied, “The corporate card shouldn’t be canceled but if there are any issues, would you be able to use your personal card and LAT could reimburse you?”

The L.A. Times Washington, D.C. Bureau was deeply impacted by the layoffs on Tuesday and was reportedly shuttered. Only a “handful of reporters remain and they’re said to being put on other desks,” according to one post.

The bureau chief Kimbriell Kelly was laid off after being the department’s “first person of color and only second woman.”

An editor for the L.A. Times posted that her division De Los, which targeted English-speaking Gen Z and millennial Latinos, was “gutted.”

De Los was only launched in July and was part of an effort to “engage younger audiences as the storied paper looks to add more digital subscriptions,” former executive editor Kevin Merida told Axios at the time of its launch.

Laid-off staffers continued to post the news to social media on Tuesday. 

“Today’s decision is painful for all, but it is imperative that we act urgently and take steps to build a sustainable and thriving paper for the next generation. We are committed to doing so,” L.A. Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong told the outlet.

While lower than the initial rumored number of staff cuts, these layoffs are equivalent to around a quarter of the guild’s membership. Guild president Matt Pearce said L.A. Times management notified him that layoffs would be starting on Tuesday.

