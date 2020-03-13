Los Angeles Unified School District to Shut Down Over Coronavirus

The shutdown comes amid stalls in numerous other industries

| March 13, 2020 @ 9:57 AM
Los Angeles School

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the country’s second-largest, is closing down Monday for at least two weeks in response to the spread of coronavirus, according to the district.

In a statement posted to the district’s website, superintendent Austin Beutner wrote, “Effective Monday, March 16, we will close all Los Angeles Unified public schools for two weeks while we evaluate the appropriate path forward. While our school facilities will be closed, plans are in place for students to continue to learn during this time, and we will open 40 family resource centers to provide care for children if families need it.”

He continued, “This is a difficult decision, but necessary, as we try to slow the spread of the virus. Los Angeles Unified serves a high-needs population, and our schools provide a social safety net for our children. The closing of any school has real consequences beyond the loss of instructional time. This is not an easy decision and not one we take lightly.”

The school district is just another in a long list of institutions canceling public gatherings. The coronavirus spread has affected many American industries, from local businesses to sports to entertainment. TheWrap has been monitoring the canceled events in tech, media, politics and entertainment here. The Tribeca Film Festival, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony and Coachella are among the entertainment events being postponed or canceled in reaction to the spread of the virus.

TV productions have been suspended or delayed, as have movies. Elsewhere, talk shows have forgone live studio audiences while Disneyland and other entertainment parks have announced closures, as has Broadway.

Consumers aren’t the only ones affected; the May upfronts — where networks present their programming slates — have all been canceled.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

“No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Fast and Furious 9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

