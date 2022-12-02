‘Los Espookys’ Canceled by HBO After 2 Seasons

After just two seasons, HBO has canceled comedy series “Los Espookys,” The Wrap has confirmed. The series was co-created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, all of whom also star in the series.

The primarily Spanish-language comedy follows a horror and gore buff who starts his own business creating scary thrills for his clients. The series came as part of Torres’ overall first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Torres is working on two other comedy series, called “Little Farms” and “Lucky.”

The series also stars Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and José Pablo Minor. In a statement, HBO said the cast and crew of the series are moving into new projects.

“We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of ‘Los Espookys’ to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” HBO in a statement sent to TheWrap. “We thank Julio, Ana and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

The series made its premiere in 2019, and then went on a hiatus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It came back to screens in September 2022, airing on Fridays at 11 p.m. “Los Espookys” is produced by Broadway Video in conjunction with Antigravico, Fabula and Más Mejor. Armisen, Lorne Michaels, Alice Mathias and Andrew Singer served as executive producers.