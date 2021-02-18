Lost ‘Doctor Who’ Season ‘Fury From the Deep’ Gets Premiere Date at BBC America

BBC America has set a U.S. premiere date for the salvaged “Doctor Who” serial “Fury From the Deep,” AMC Networks announced Wednesday.

The six animated episodes were produced by BBC Studios last year using audio tracks from the original installments starring Patrick Troughton as The Doctor. (The original 1968 versions are among the classic “Doctor Who” episodes that are famously missing from the BBC archives.) The updated animated versions, which aired in the U.K. back in September, will get their U.S. debut on BBC America on Sunday, March 21.

The announcement came along with a slew of other new premiere dates for AMC’s various networks and streaming platforms, including BBC America, IFC, the flagship AMC linear network, Shudder and Acorn TV.

See the full list of dates below.

AMC

“Ride with Norman Reedus” Season 5

Premieres Sunday, March 7 at Midnight ET/11c on AMC and AMC+

Early access begins Sunday, February 28 on AMC+

“Gangs of London”

Premieres Sunday, April 4 at 10pm ET/9c on AMC

Full series available on AMC+

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6B

Premieres Sunday, April 11 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC

Early weekly access begins Thursday, April 8 on AMC+

“The Secrets She Keeps”

Premieres Monday, April 19 at 10pm ET/9c on AMC

Full series available on Sundance Now

BBC AMERICA

“Snow Animals”

Premieres Saturday, March 6 at 8pm ET/7c on BBC AMERICA and AMC+

“Doctor Who: Fury from the Deep”

Premieres Sunday, March 21 at 6pm ET/5c on BBC AMERICA (all six half-hour episodes back-to-back)

Early access of the full season begins Monday, March 15 on AMC+

“Top Gear” Season 30

Premieres in April on BBC AMERICA and AMC+

IFC

“Baroness von Sketch Show – The Final Season: Bonus Episodes”

Premieres Wednesday, February 24 at Midnight ET/11c on IFC and AMC+

First season available for free on AMC+ during the month of March

“Back” Season 2

Premieres Wednesday, March 31 at Midnight ET/11c on IFC

Early access to all Season 2 episodes begins Thursday, March 18 on AMC+

First season available for free on AMC+ during the month of March

2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Premieres Thursday, April 22 at 10pm ET/9c on IFC and AMC+

WE TV

“The TS Madison Experience”

Premieres Thursday, March 4 at 10pm ET/9c on WE tv

“Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Season 2

Premieres Thursday, March 18 at 9pm ET/8c on WE tv

“Mama June: Road to Redemption” Season 5

Premieres in March on WE tv

ACORN TV

“Bloodlands”

Premieres Monday, March 15

“The Attaché”

Premieres Monday, March 22

“The Brokenwood Mysteries” Series 7

Premieres Monday, March 29

“Bäckström”

Premieres Monday, April 12

“Keeping Faith” Season 3

Premieres Monday, April 26

ALLBLK

“Millennials”

Premieres Thursday, February 25

“A Closer Look with Eric Benet”

Premieres Thursday, February 25

“My Mane Problem”

Premieres Thursday, March 4

“Notorious Queens”

Premieres Thursday, April 1

“Stuck With You” Season 2

Premieres Thursday, May 6

AMC+

“The Walking Dead” Extended Season 10

Premieres February 21

“Cold Courage”

Premieres Thursday, March 11

“A Discovery of Witches” Season 2 Finale

Premieres Saturday, March 13

“Doctor Who: Fury From The Deep”

Premieres Monday, March 15

“Back” Season 2

Premieres Thursday, March 18

“Fear the Walking Dead: Episode Diaries”

Premieres Thursday, March 25

SHUDDER

“The Dark and The Wicked”

Premieres Thursday, February 25

“Lucky”

Premieres Thursday, March 4

“Slaxx”

Premieres Thursday, March 18

“Violation”

Premieres Thursday, March 25

“Creepshow” Season 2

Premieres Thursday, April 1

“The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Season 3

Premieres Friday, April 16

SUNDANCE NOW

“Secrets of a Psychopath”

Premieres Tuesday, March 23

“The Restaurant: 1951”

Premieres Thursday, March 25

“The Bad Seed”

Premieres Thursday, April 29

“Between Black & Blue”

Premieres Tuesday, May 25