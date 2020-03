‘Lost in Space’ Renewed for 3rd and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix has picked up a third and final season of the sci-fi drama “Lost in Space,” the streamer announced Monday.

The announcement comes about three months after Season 2 debuted on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve. The final season is expected to debut in 2021.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” showrunner Zack Estrin said. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

He continued, “So while this chapter of Lost in Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

In conjunction with the renewal, Netflix also announced Monday that Estrin has signed an multi-year overall deal to produce more series for Netflix.

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix, said. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

“Lost in Space” stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. It is produced by Legendary Television. Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as executive producers.