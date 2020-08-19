Lou Dobbs reprimanded a crew member Tuesday on-air night after appearing to be caught off guard coming back from a commercial break.

“Don’t do that,” the longtime Fox Business host said icily, looking to his right as his show came back from a commercial break. After a pause, he added, “anymore.”

Dobbs then went on to introduce his next guest, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader.

The remainder of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” continued without incident.

A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the mystery person who got the scolding, nor what they might have been doing that they obviously won’t be doing anymore.

On social media, however, plenty of people had comments about the uncomfortable on-air moment.

“Looks like someone got in trouble,” mused Jason Campbell of Media Matters for America, which monitors conservative media.

Daily Beast editor at large Molly Jong-Fast called the unintentionally recorded lecture a “moment of dystopian Zen.”

A few observers compared the moment to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s infamous “We’ll do it live!” tirade from his days at “Inside Edition,” though his delivery and Dobbs’ couldn’t be less similar. Where O’Reilly raged, Dobbs quietly simmered, shooting one withering glance before moving on to his next segment.

Watch below, via Campbell:

— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 18, 2020