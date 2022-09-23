Louise Fletcher, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), has died. She was 88.

Fletcher’s representative confirmed the news to TheWrap. She died at her home in Montdurausse, France.

In addition to starring opposite Jack Nicholson in Milos Forman’s 1975 adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel, Fletcher was also known for roles like Bajoran religious villain Kai Winn Adami on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Fletcher’s acting career lasted over 60 years across film and television. She guest-starred in shows like “Picket Fences” and “Joan of Arcadia,” earning Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 1996 and 2004 for both roles.

Fletcher began acting in late 1950s series like “Lawman,” “Bat Maserson,” “Maverick,” “The Untouchables” and “77 Sunset Strip.”

Born to deaf parents, she used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, making an important historical and memorable moment for the Academy Awards. She became the third woman ever to win an Oscar, BAFTA Award and Golden Globe for that singular performance.

In the 1960s, the actress found roles in “Sugarfoot,” “Perry Mason” and “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp.” Films like “A Gathering of Eagles” (1963) and “Thieves Like Us” (1974) included appearances from Fletcher as well.

