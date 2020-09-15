How far would you go for love, even if it meant traversing a monster-infested world that’s been ravaged by an apocalypse? In the first trailer for “Love and Monsters,” Dylan O’Brien won’t let any tentacled creeps get in his way.

“Love and Monsters” is a sci-fi, adventure comedy starring O’Brien as a kid living underground since the Monsterpocalypse destroyed much of humanity, and when he learns that his high school girlfriend (Jessica Henwick) is alive at a colony more than 80 miles away, he decides to brave the unknown and reunite with her. Along the way he manages to hide him and a dog from a giant gaping mouth of a monster and explode another with a grenade. That is, if he can trust his instincts.

“What if I have terrible instincts,” he asks his guide, played by Michael Rooker. “You’ll die,” he replies.

“Love and Monsters” was previously titled “Monster Problems” and was also meant to open in theaters from Paramount Pictures, but it will now debut at home for premium video on demand on October 16.

“The Maze Runner” actor O’Brien also stars in “Love and Monsters” alongside Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt. Michael Matthews directed the film from a script by “Insurgent” writer Brian Duffield and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” writer Matthew Robinson, based on Duffield’s story.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of “Stranger Things” produced the film, and John Starke is an executive producer.

Check out the first trailer for “Love and Monsters” above.