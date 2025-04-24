David Fincher Directs Puppet Versions of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Netflix’s ‘Love, Death & Robots’ Vol. 4 Trailer

“Love, Death & Robots” is about to reboot. The animated sci-fi anthology, which began back in 2019, is back with its fourth volume on May 15 and you can watch the new trailer below.

Among the 10 shorts included in this season is a new installment from executive producer David Fincher. This is only the second short that he has directed, after 2022’s outstanding “Bad Travelling,” written by Fincher’s longtime collaborator Andrew Kevin Walker.

Fincher’s latest, “Can’t Stop,” is a throwback to his early work as a music video auteur in the 1990s. Described as “a unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland,” it features the band members as marionette puppets, with animation by Blur Studio.

Other installments this year include “Spider Rose,” a terrific sequel to last season’s “Swarm,” once again helmed by executive producer Jennifer Yuh Nelson. Oscar-winning director Patrick Osborne also returns from volume three for “The Other Large Thing,” about a cat plotting world domination, and “Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners,” about household tech that revolts; creator/executive producer (and “Deadpool” director) Tim Miller returns for two installments – “Golgotha,” “a rare live-action entry” about (and we are not kidding about this) dolphin Jesus, and “The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur,” set in an outer space gladiatorial arena where combatants ride genetically modified dinosaurs.

All 10 shorts from “Love, Death and Robots” Season 4 stream May 15 on Netflix.