‘Love, Death + Robots,’ ‘Arcane,’ ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ Among 2025’s First Emmy Winners

The first Emmy winners of 2025 are here.

The Television Academy announced the winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Emerging Media Programming and Motion Design on Tuesday, marking the first set of Emmys to be awarded this season.

The biggest winner was “Love, Death + Robots,” which won Emmys in four designations: Character Animation, Character Design, Production Design and Storyboard. This animated series was trailed by “Aracne,” which picked up two Emmys (one for Background Design, and another for Color). All six of these trophies fell under the umbrella category Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

There were three single winners announced among the juried categories on Tuesday. One was “Beyoncé Bowl,” the Christmas Day Halftime Show headlined by Beyoncé on Netflix. This took home an Emmy in Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming.

Other single winners were “White Rabbit,” which won Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming, and “Octopus!,” which won Outstanding Motion Design.

The Television Academy’s juried categories have no nominees. Entrants are evaluated by a panel of individuals in the peer groups that pertain to each award. This panel may select a single winner, multiple winners or no winners at all for each category. Those selected by the panel skip the nomination process and go straight to the Emmy win.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Background Design

“Arcane” — “The Dirt Under Your Nails” (Netflix)

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer

Color

“Arcane” — “The Message Hidden Within the Pattern” (Netflix)

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Faustine Dumontier, Colorscript and Color Keys Artist

Character Animation

“Love, Death + Robots” — “400 Boys” (Netflix)

Blur Studio for Netflix

Daryl Graham, 2D Animation Supervisor

Character Design

“Love, Death + Robots” — “400 Boys” (Netflix)

Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Character Design

Production Design

“Love, Death + Robots” — “How Zeke Got Religion” (Netflix)

Blur Studio for Netflix

Gigi Cavenago, Art Director

Storyboard

“Love, Death + Robots” — “How Zeke Got Religion” (Netflix)

Blur Studio for Netflix

Edgar Martins, Storyboard Artist

Outstanding Motion Design

“Octopus!” (Prime Video)

Amazon MGM Studios, Jigsaw Productions, Wells Street Films

Minkyung Chung, Designer

Michaela Olsen, Creative Director

Hayley Morris, Art Director

Julie Gratz, Art Director

Anthony Galante, Cinematographer

Sabrina Chaney, Compositor

Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming

“White Rabbit” (Shibuya.Film)

Shibuya

Maciej Kuciara, Director/Writer/Production Designer

Emily Yang, Director/Writer

Shibuya

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

“Beyoncé Bowl” (Netflix)

Jesse Collins Entertainment and Parkwood Entertainment for Netflix

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Costume Designer

Shiona Turini, Costume Designer

Erica Rice, Assistant Costume Designer

Molly Peters, Assistant Costume Designer

Chelsea Staebell, Costume Supervisor

Timothy White, Head of Workroom

All of the six Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation winners will be presented at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 6. Outstanding Motion Design will be presented on this night as well. The other two winners, “White Rabbit” and “Beyoncé Bowl,” will receive their awards at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 7.

An edited version of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air on FXX Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 PM PDT.