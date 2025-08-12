‘Love, Death + Robots,’ ‘Arcane,’ ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ Among 2025’s First Emmy Winners

The first Emmy winners of 2025 are here.
The Television Academy announced the winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Emerging Media Programming and Motion Design on Tuesday, marking the first set of Emmys to be awarded this season.
The biggest winner was “Love, Death + Robots,” which won Emmys in four designations: Character Animation, Character Design, Production Design and Storyboard. This animated series was trailed by “Aracne,” which picked up two Emmys (one for Background Design, and another for Color). All six of these trophies fell under the umbrella category Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.
There were three single winners announced among the juried categories on Tuesday. One was “Beyoncé Bowl,” the Christmas Day Halftime Show headlined by Beyoncé on Netflix. This took home an Emmy in Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming.
Other single winners were “White Rabbit,” which won Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming, and “Octopus!,” which won Outstanding Motion Design.
The Television Academy’s juried categories have no nominees. Entrants are evaluated by a panel of individuals in the peer groups that pertain to each award. This panel may select a single winner, multiple winners or no winners at all for each category. Those selected by the panel skip the nomination process and go straight to the Emmy win.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Background Design
“Arcane” — “The Dirt Under Your Nails” (Netflix)
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer
Color
“Arcane” — “The Message Hidden Within the Pattern” (Netflix)
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Faustine Dumontier, Colorscript and Color Keys Artist
Character Animation
“Love, Death + Robots” — “400 Boys” (Netflix)
Blur Studio for Netflix
Daryl Graham, 2D Animation Supervisor
Character Design
“Love, Death + Robots” — “400 Boys” (Netflix)
Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley, Character Design
Production Design
“Love, Death + Robots” — “How Zeke Got Religion” (Netflix)
Blur Studio for Netflix
Gigi Cavenago, Art Director
Storyboard
“Love, Death + Robots” — “How Zeke Got Religion” (Netflix)
Blur Studio for Netflix
Edgar Martins, Storyboard Artist
Outstanding Motion Design
“Octopus!” (Prime Video)
Amazon MGM Studios, Jigsaw Productions, Wells Street Films
Minkyung Chung, Designer
Michaela Olsen, Creative Director
Hayley Morris, Art Director
Julie Gratz, Art Director
Anthony Galante, Cinematographer
Sabrina Chaney, Compositor
Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming
“White Rabbit” (Shibuya.Film)
Shibuya
Maciej Kuciara, Director/Writer/Production Designer
Emily Yang, Director/Writer
Shibuya
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming
“Beyoncé Bowl” (Netflix)
Jesse Collins Entertainment and Parkwood Entertainment for Netflix
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Costume Designer
Shiona Turini, Costume Designer
Erica Rice, Assistant Costume Designer
Molly Peters, Assistant Costume Designer
Chelsea Staebell, Costume Supervisor
Timothy White, Head of Workroom
All of the six Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation winners will be presented at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 6. Outstanding Motion Design will be presented on this night as well. The other two winners, “White Rabbit” and “Beyoncé Bowl,” will receive their awards at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 7.
An edited version of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air on FXX Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 PM PDT.