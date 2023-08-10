Abigail Hing Wen’s novel “Loveboat Taipei” is coming to the small screen with the help of director Arvin Chen. Wen executive produced the film, which landed on Paramount+ Aug. 10. In “Love in Taipei,” Ever Wong (Ashley Liao) finds herself shipped off to a cultural immersion program full of Mandarin calligraphy classes, fan dance and bo staff lessons and more to learn about her Taiwanese roots. Her parents send her to the program, known more commonly as Loveboat, the summer before she is supposed to attend medical school.

While she doesn’t expect this change in plans, Ever still hopes to film her audition for a dance company out of the way of her parents discovering, since they don’t realize her true passion lies in dance. Apart from the two career paths, dreams and languages Ever learns to navigate at Loveboat, she also meets two very different boys — Rick Woo (Ross Butler) and Xavier Yeh (Nico Hiraga), and a classic love triangle ensues.

Matt Kaplan at ACE Entertainment and his fellow producers from “XO, Kitty” bring the YA Asian-led project to the screen.

Here are the cast and characters of Paramount+’s “Loveboat Taipei”: