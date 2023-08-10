Abigail Hing Wen’s novel “Loveboat Taipei” is coming to the small screen with the help of director Arvin Chen. Wen executive produced the film, which landed on Paramount+ Aug. 10. In “Love in Taipei,” Ever Wong (Ashley Liao) finds herself shipped off to a cultural immersion program full of Mandarin calligraphy classes, fan dance and bo staff lessons and more to learn about her Taiwanese roots. Her parents send her to the program, known more commonly as Loveboat, the summer before she is supposed to attend medical school.
While she doesn’t expect this change in plans, Ever still hopes to film her audition for a dance company out of the way of her parents discovering, since they don’t realize her true passion lies in dance. Apart from the two career paths, dreams and languages Ever learns to navigate at Loveboat, she also meets two very different boys — Rick Woo (Ross Butler) and Xavier Yeh (Nico Hiraga), and a classic love triangle ensues.
Matt Kaplan at ACE Entertainment and his fellow producers from “XO, Kitty” bring the YA Asian-led project to the screen.
Here are the cast and characters of Paramount+’s “Loveboat Taipei”:
Ever Wong (Ashley Liao)
Ever’s parents want her to go to medical school, and she has a spot at Case Western Reserve for the fall, but her true passion lies in dance.
She secretly plans to film her audition tape for a dance company over the summer before she starts college, but her plans are changed after her parents send her to a cultural immersion program in Taiwan known as “Loveboat.”
In attending Loveboat, Ever gets in better touch with her cultural roots and meets new friends as well as romantic interests along the way. She also spends quality time in Taipei with her Aunt Shu when she is not struggling to balance the summer immersion classes with clubbing at night.
Ashley Liao has previously appeared in “Physical” as Simone and “Fuller House” as Lola Wong. She will next be seen in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (2023) as Clemensia Dovecote.
Rick Woo (Ross Butler)
Rick Woo, whom Ever secretly calls Boy Wonder, lives up to that nickname in more ways than one. From early childhood, Ever’s mother would constantly compare her to Rick when any and all updates about his life and achievements were published in the World Journal. Bound for Yale to play football and study economics, Rick Woo was and remains a prodigy. Turns out he has elected to attend Loveboat for the summer too, but not for the first time like Ever.
Ross Butler, who also executive produced “Love in Taipei,” is known for playing Super Hero Eugene in the “Shazam!” films. He also portrayed Trevor in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films. He played Reggie Mantle in “Riverdale,” Alex in “Swimming with Sharks” and Zach Dempsey in “13 Reasons Why.”
Xavier Yeh (Nico Hiraga)
Xavier Yeh didn’t attend Loveboat by choice. His father, a highly successful businessman, enrolled him in the hopes that he would learn some Mandarin. Xavier wants to be an artist instead of following in his father’s footsteps. He also has a habit of getting into trouble. His laid-back personality contrasts with Rick’s overachieving nature.
Nico Hiraga is known for portraying Tanner in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart,” Seth in Amy Poehler’s Netflix movie “Moxie!” Scotty in Netflix’s “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” and Ryan in “The Power” on Prime Video. He also played Steve the Courier in “Rosaline.”
Sophie Ha (Chelsea Zhang)
Sophie Ha is Rick’s cousin and she also knows the ropes of Loveboat. She helps Ever develop a thriving social life after she befriends her on the bus ride over and rooms with her.
Chelsea Zhang is known for playing Brittany in “Andi Mack,” KJ in “Daybreak” and Rose Wilson in “Titans.” She appeared as Naomi in “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” and Kaia in “Love in the Time of Corona.”
Aunt Shu (Cindy Cheung)
Aunt Shu, Ever’s mother’s sister, lives a very artistic life in Taipei. Ever visits her at her co-op gallery many a time to rehearse her dance audition and spend quality time with her aunt. Aunt Shu encourages Ever to enjoy the present moment and pursue her dreams.
Cindy Chueng has appeared in “The Sinner” as Stephanie Lam, Karen Dempsey in “13 Reasons Why,” Jean Miller in “The Flight Attendant” and Susan in “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.”