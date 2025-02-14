‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Cast Guide

“Love Is Blind” has returned to Netflix screens with a whole new batch of hopeful singles looking to find love in the pods.

Of course, Netflix’s hit dating reality series is here, ever so fittingly premiering on Valentine’s Day. Just as before, viewers will get to see a variety of people who come from different background and who all have different desires and needs in a relationship.

It’s Friday, and if you don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans yourself, watching these new cast members’ journey to find love will surely warm your heart.

Check out the cast for Season 8 of “Love Is Blind” below.

Amanda of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Amanda Age: 43 Occupation: District Retail Manager Zodiac sign: Capricorn Amanda is done with trying to find love on dating apps and hopes her heart will find its match this season. While she’s the oldest single in the pods, her wisdom will help her weed out any immature prospects.

Ashley of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Ashley Age: 28 Occupation: Client Success Manager Zodiac sign: Virgo Ashley is ready for the man who can keep up with her vibrant personality, as men from her past have told her she’s a lot to handle. Nevertheless, she’s excited to see who she finds love with in the pods.

Brittany of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Brittany Age: 35 Occupation: Partnership Executive Zodiac sign: Aries Brittany is a professional woman and a sports girly who’s looking for a confident man who can keep up with her lively lifestyle.

Casandra of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Casandra Age: 30 Occupation: Hairstylist Zodiac sign: Taurus Casandra is a woman who loves a man with a sense of humor. Just as much as she’ll care for you as her partner, she’s also wants to match with someone who understands she also needs time with her gal pals.

Kylie of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Kylie Age: 28 Occupation: Medical Student Zodiac sign: Virgo Excited to find her future, Kylie enters the pods as a woman of faith who loves to shop. She’s looking for a man who can meet her where she’s at when it comes to her religious beliefs.

Lauren of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Lauren Age: 31 Occupation: Educational Sales Zodiac sign: Sagittarius Lauren is looking for a long-lasting love, as she’s never been able to sustain a relationship for more than nine months. She comes from a large Irish Catholic family, and she’s ready to find a humble man who can help her start her own.

Madison of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Madison Age: 28 Occupation: Artist Zodiac sign: Leo Madison wants someone who can match her funny and silly personality and would be willing to ride passenger seat to the studio on the back of her motorcycle.

Meg of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Meg Age: 31 Occupation: Oncology Nurse Zodiac sign: Libra Meg has been single for two years and is ready to get in the mix. She’s usually busy working as an oncology nurse, but she’s willing to give her time to a man who listens and is interested in who she is and what she has to offer.

Molly of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Molly Age: 30 Occupation: Executive Assistant Zodiac sign: Sagittarius Molly is a former Timberwolves cheerleader, and she gets just as cheery around the holiday season with her love for decor. Because she has such an outgoing personality, she’d prefer a man with some confidence.

Monica of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Monica Age: 28 Occupation: Digital Marketing Zodiac sign: Aries Monica wants an organic connection with the next man she dates, hoping he will fit seamlessly into her family. She’s no longer on dating apps and is relying on the pods for her next love.

Sara of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Sara Age: 29 Occupation: Oncology Nurse Zodiac sign: Capricorn She’s a small town who aspires to branch out beyond her Minneapolis home. After living the single life for a year, Sara is ready to find her gamer-loving, goal-oriented match.

Taylor of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Taylor Age: 32 Occupation: Colonoscopy Nurse Zodiac sign: Pisces. What makes Taylor’s heart smile is thinking about decorating her family Christmas tree with her husband, whom she hopes to find in the pods.

Tiera of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Tiera Age: 34 Occupation: Marketing Strategist Zodiac sign: Gemini No longer on the dating apps, Tiera is hoping to find her next love in a more traditional way, but she’s stepping inside the pods for a new experience. She wants a man of faith and one who will support her career.

Vanessa of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Vanessa Age: 31 Occupation: Media Planner Zodiac sign: Sagittarius Vanessa is a dog-loving explorer who wants a man who can keep up with her adventurous lifestyle. She’s trying out the pods because judging a man based on his looks hasn’t worked out so far.

Virginia of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Virginia Age: 34 Occupation: Healthcare Recruiter Zodiac sign: Capricorn Virginia is a professional woman who wants a confident but humble man. Because she’s given up so much of her heart before, she needs a partner who is excited to give her the attention and praise she deserves.

Yemi of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Yemi Age: 30 Occupation: Product Sales Manager Zodiac sign: Sagittarius As a woman working in corporate, Yemi wants a man with as much drive and resilience as she has. She hasn’t found much luck in the Midwest dating pool and is hoping the pods will yield better options.

Adam of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Adam Age: 33 Occupation: Fashion Director/Co-owner Zodiac sign: Leo While others were finding their lifetime partners, Adam was growing his men’s clothing business. However, it hasn’t stopped him from trying to find love in the pods.

Alex of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Alex Age: 29 Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker Zodiac sign: Taurus Alex, a former high school music teacher, is a man of many gifts — including the ability to ride a unicycle. He’s looking for a nerdy woman who doesn’t mind his struggles with snoring while he sleeps.

Andrew of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Andrew Age: 27 Occupation: Realtor Zodiac sign: Cancer Andrew is a former Army helicopter mechanic who is interested in having deep, intellectual conversations with his next love. He also wants a woman he can cut a rug with on the dance floor.

Ben of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Ben Age: 28 Occupation: Developer Zodiac Sign: Libra Ben is in search of a sincere woman who can match his energetic personality and wouldn’t mind pulling up to cheer him on at one of his kickball league games.

Benji of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Benji Age: 26 Occupation: Entrepreneur/Realtor Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Benji comes in as the youngest single in the pods, but that doesn’t mean he lacks maturity. He loves to travel and wants to find a woman who doesn’t mind catching a flight to travel to new worlds with him.

Brad of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Brad Age: 35 Occupation: Dentist Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Brad is a true Midwest man who’s looking for a woman with a kind heart and is easy to talk to. He’s had some run-ins with some mean girls in the past, so his tolerance for poor behavior is limited.

Brian of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Brian Age: 30 Occupation: Wine Bar Owner Zodiac Sign: Cancer Poor hygiene is a deal-breaker for Brian, a bar owner who gets complimented often on his pearly whites. Brian jumped into entrepreneurship at an early, opening a wine bar during his senior year of college. However, he’s still trying to learn some new skills in the dating scene.

Daniel of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Daniel Age: 30 Occupation: Sales Account Executive Zodiac Sign: Taurus Daniel wants a love like his parents’ years-long marriage, but he may have to work on how slick his mouth can be. Nevertheless, he’s excited and open about finding his match in the pods.

David of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) David Age: 35 Occupation: Medical Device Sales Zodiac Sign: Aries David is a professional man who loves spending time with his big family. When it comes to a partner, he wants someone with natural beauty who will be patient with him and his poor communication.

Devin of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Devin Age: 29 Occupation: Youth Director/Coach Zodiac Sign: Pisces Devin wants a woman he work, play and cook with. With a passion for his sneaker collection and serving the children of his community as mentor and coach, he is looking for a woman who can be his cheerleader while he’s on the court.

Hugo of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Hugo Age: 30 Occupation: Marketing Zodiac Sign: Pisces While Hugo is looking for a partner he can spend the rest of his life with, he also needs them to understand how much he appreciates alone time.

Joey of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Joey Age: 35 Occupation: Physician Associate Zodiac Sign: Taurus After being a groomsman in 11 weddings, Joey is ready to put a ring on it himself as he enters the pods with hopes of finding love. He wants a family-oriented woman with an empathetic heart.

Mason of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Mason Age: 33 Occupation: Cinematographer Zodiac Sign: Taurus Mason hit the pavement hard as an avid skater, but when it comes to his love life, he’s a softie at heart. He’d also like the woman he dates to have a passion for skating as well. More importantly, though, he’d like his partner to be just as passionate about their goals as he is.

Mo of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Mo Age: 35 Occupation: Property Manager Zodiac Sign: Capricorn A man of many words (because he speaks three languages), Mo is entering the pods with hopes of finding a woman he can trust and who showers him with love and admiration.

Scott of “Love Is Blind” Season 8 (Netflix) Scott Age: 34 Occupation: Project Manager Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Scott is always on the go, and he’d like his next lady to understand that about him. He’s a family man from the Midwest who loves watching football, but he doesn’t mind a stimulating conversation with a girl he’s interested in.