‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Cast Guide

“Love Is Blind” has returned to Netflix screens with a whole new batch of hopeful singles looking to find love in the pods.
Of course, Netflix’s hit dating reality series is here, ever so fittingly premiering on Valentine’s Day. Just as before, viewers will get to see a variety of people who come from different background and who all have different desires and needs in a relationship.
It’s Friday, and if you don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans yourself, watching these new cast members’ journey to find love will surely warm your heart.
Check out the cast for Season 8 of “Love Is Blind” below.
Amanda
Age: 43
Occupation: District Retail Manager
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Amanda is done with trying to find love on dating apps and hopes her heart will find its match this season. While she’s the oldest single in the pods, her wisdom will help her weed out any immature prospects.
Ashley
Age: 28
Occupation: Client Success Manager
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Ashley is ready for the man who can keep up with her vibrant personality, as men from her past have told her she’s a lot to handle. Nevertheless, she’s excited to see who she finds love with in the pods.
Brittany
Age: 35
Occupation: Partnership Executive
Zodiac sign: Aries
Brittany is a professional woman and a sports girly who’s looking for a confident man who can keep up with her lively lifestyle.
Casandra
Age: 30
Occupation: Hairstylist
Zodiac sign: Taurus
Casandra is a woman who loves a man with a sense of humor. Just as much as she’ll care for you as her partner, she’s also wants to match with someone who understands she also needs time with her gal pals.
Kylie
Age: 28
Occupation: Medical Student
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Excited to find her future, Kylie enters the pods as a woman of faith who loves to shop. She’s looking for a man who can meet her where she’s at when it comes to her religious beliefs.
Lauren
Age: 31
Occupation: Educational Sales
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Lauren is looking for a long-lasting love, as she’s never been able to sustain a relationship for more than nine months. She comes from a large Irish Catholic family, and she’s ready to find a humble man who can help her start her own.
Madison
Age: 28
Occupation: Artist
Zodiac sign: Leo
Madison wants someone who can match her funny and silly personality and would be willing to ride passenger seat to the studio on the back of her motorcycle.
Meg
Age: 31
Occupation: Oncology Nurse
Zodiac sign: Libra
Meg has been single for two years and is ready to get in the mix. She’s usually busy working as an oncology nurse, but she’s willing to give her time to a man who listens and is interested in who she is and what she has to offer.
Molly
Age: 30
Occupation: Executive Assistant
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Molly is a former Timberwolves cheerleader, and she gets just as cheery around the holiday season with her love for decor. Because she has such an outgoing personality, she’d prefer a man with some confidence.
Monica
Age: 28
Occupation: Digital Marketing
Zodiac sign: Aries
Monica wants an organic connection with the next man she dates, hoping he will fit seamlessly into her family. She’s no longer on dating apps and is relying on the pods for her next love.
Sara
Age: 29
Occupation: Oncology Nurse
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
She’s a small town who aspires to branch out beyond her Minneapolis home. After living the single life for a year, Sara is ready to find her gamer-loving, goal-oriented match.
Taylor
Age: 32
Occupation: Colonoscopy Nurse
Zodiac sign: Pisces.
What makes Taylor’s heart smile is thinking about decorating her family Christmas tree with her husband, whom she hopes to find in the pods.
Tiera
Age: 34
Occupation: Marketing Strategist
Zodiac sign: Gemini
No longer on the dating apps, Tiera is hoping to find her next love in a more traditional way, but she’s stepping inside the pods for a new experience. She wants a man of faith and one who will support her career.
Vanessa
Age: 31
Occupation: Media Planner
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Vanessa is a dog-loving explorer who wants a man who can keep up with her adventurous lifestyle. She’s trying out the pods because judging a man based on his looks hasn’t worked out so far.
Virginia
Age: 34
Occupation: Healthcare Recruiter
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Virginia is a professional woman who wants a confident but humble man. Because she’s given up so much of her heart before, she needs a partner who is excited to give her the attention and praise she deserves.
Yemi
Age: 30
Occupation: Product Sales Manager
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
As a woman working in corporate, Yemi wants a man with as much drive and resilience as she has. She hasn’t found much luck in the Midwest dating pool and is hoping the pods will yield better options.
Adam
Age: 33
Occupation: Fashion Director/Co-owner
Zodiac sign: Leo
While others were finding their lifetime partners, Adam was growing his men’s clothing business. However, it hasn’t stopped him from trying to find love in the pods.
Alex
Age: 29
Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker
Zodiac sign: Taurus
Alex, a former high school music teacher, is a man of many gifts — including the ability to ride a unicycle. He’s looking for a nerdy woman who doesn’t mind his struggles with snoring while he sleeps.
Andrew
Age: 27
Occupation: Realtor
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Andrew is a former Army helicopter mechanic who is interested in having deep, intellectual conversations with his next love. He also wants a woman he can cut a rug with on the dance floor.
Ben
Age: 28
Occupation: Developer
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Ben is in search of a sincere woman who can match his energetic personality and wouldn’t mind pulling up to cheer him on at one of his kickball league games.
Benji
Age: 26
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Realtor
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
Benji comes in as the youngest single in the pods, but that doesn’t mean he lacks maturity. He loves to travel and wants to find a woman who doesn’t mind catching a flight to travel to new worlds with him.
Brad
Age: 35
Occupation: Dentist
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Brad is a true Midwest man who’s looking for a woman with a kind heart and is easy to talk to. He’s had some run-ins with some mean girls in the past, so his tolerance for poor behavior is limited.
Brian
Age: 30
Occupation: Wine Bar Owner
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Poor hygiene is a deal-breaker for Brian, a bar owner who gets complimented often on his pearly whites. Brian jumped into entrepreneurship at an early, opening a wine bar during his senior year of college. However, he’s still trying to learn some new skills in the dating scene.
Daniel
Age: 30
Occupation: Sales Account Executive
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
Daniel wants a love like his parents’ years-long marriage, but he may have to work on how slick his mouth can be. Nevertheless, he’s excited and open about finding his match in the pods.
David
Age: 35
Occupation: Medical Device Sales
Zodiac Sign: Aries
David is a professional man who loves spending time with his big family. When it comes to a partner, he wants someone with natural beauty who will be patient with him and his poor communication.
Devin
Age: 29
Occupation: Youth Director/Coach
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Devin wants a woman he work, play and cook with. With a passion for his sneaker collection and serving the children of his community as mentor and coach, he is looking for a woman who can be his cheerleader while he’s on the court.
Hugo
Age: 30
Occupation: Marketing
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
While Hugo is looking for a partner he can spend the rest of his life with, he also needs them to understand how much he appreciates alone time.
Joey
Age: 35
Occupation: Physician Associate
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
After being a groomsman in 11 weddings, Joey is ready to put a ring on it himself as he enters the pods with hopes of finding love. He wants a family-oriented woman with an empathetic heart.
Mason
Age: 33
Occupation: Cinematographer
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
Mason hit the pavement hard as an avid skater, but when it comes to his love life, he’s a softie at heart. He’d also like the woman he dates to have a passion for skating as well. More importantly, though, he’d like his partner to be just as passionate about their goals as he is.
Mo
Age: 35
Occupation: Property Manager
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
A man of many words (because he speaks three languages), Mo is entering the pods with hopes of finding a woman he can trust and who showers him with love and admiration.
Scott
Age: 34
Occupation: Project Manager
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Scott is always on the go, and he’d like his next lady to understand that about him. He’s a family man from the Midwest who loves watching football, but he doesn’t mind a stimulating conversation with a girl he’s interested in.
Tom
Age: 38
Occupation: Manangement Consultant
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
Just as committed to his workout lifestyle, Tom is ready to give that same dedication to his new bae. While he’s excited about finding love in the pods, the person can’t be addicted to their phones.