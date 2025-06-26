‘Love Island USA’ Star Jeremiah Brown Says Bombshell Kiss Put a Target on His Back: ‘I Peeped Them Over There Hating’

Jeremiah Brown is confident his kiss with Andreina Santos before he was eliminated from “Love Island USA” painted an extra target on his back.

In a shocking turn, Brown was eliminated from the reality dating show on Sunday night’s episode based on a decision from the top-voted boys according to America: Ace Greene, Nic Vansteenberghe and Taylor Williams. After getting out of a toxic coupling with Huda Mustafa days before, Brown had been connecting with Santos — a new bombshell that entered the Villa and turned a few heads — and says their kiss right before elimination probably sealed his fate.

“We kissed twice,” Brown told TheWrap. “We kissed and then someone yelled out ‘Oh s–t,’ so we stopped and then we kissed again. Another person yelled out ‘Oh s–t,’ so we stopped, and it was literally like right before, like actually right before — we thought it was a recoupling.”

He continued: “We’re like, ‘Oh, we’re good. Let’s recouple and continue to explore,’ but no. We saw them over there and I peeped them over there just hating. I just knew it. I seen it in their eyes.”

When it came time to line up for the elimination decision, Brown stood up with OG Islander Austin Shepard and early Bombshell Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez. He said he started out confident he’d be safe to continue exploring with Andreina after they started connecting earlier that day.

“They didn’t like Pepe at first and he’s a Bombshell,” Brown said. “They’re not going to pick an OG over a Bombshell. And then Austin, he’s amazing but he hasn’t found anything in three weeks.”

While America voted for their favorite Islanders, it was up to those favorites — Greene, Vansteenberghe and Williams — to make the decision on who was leaving the Villa. Once they stood up with their choice and started talking Brown knew he was done.

“When we were waiting, I was just like ‘Bro, they might have like seen me hooping with the Bombshell,’ which I knew they kind of wanted to explore and we were already kissing,” he said. “I was like ‘Damn, maybe they feel some type of way about that.’”

Brown added: “The second they started talking about, ‘Oh new habits or recreating new patterns or blah blah blah’ I was looking around and I’m like, ‘Am I cooked?’”

Jeremiah Brown, Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez and Austin Shepard in “Love Island USA.” (Ben Symons/Peacock)

The vote rankled many fans, most calling on Greene gaming the Island, calling the shots and targeting people who might be a threat on his path to the $100k prize – which has typically not been the focus for Islanders on the series – while others say the decision was motivated by jealousy. Brown thinks it was the former.

“I don’t know about jealousy but I’m leaning toward intimidation for sure,” he said. “Just getting a good player out of the game.”

Although Brown is still in Fiji and doesn’t have access to his phone, he has stayed updated on what has been happening with Casa Amor – including Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen being “eliminated”/driven off to still be involved in the season in some way yet revealed.

It’s a pairing that many fans have clamored for online, but Brown said he “didn’t see them have any romantic type of spark or connection.”

“Love Island USA” airs every night except Wednesdays on Peacock.