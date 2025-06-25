‘Love Island USA’ Urges Fans to Remember Castmates Are ‘Real People’ Amid Online Bullying

The “Love Island USA” Season 7 discourse is getting heated.

As the Peacock reality series continues to explode to new heights in the latest season, fans of the show have become increasingly frustrated with the Islanders and their decisions. Peacock posted a “friendly reminder” to its fans ahead of Episode 20 on Tuesday that the castmates are “real people” and to “spread the love.”

“We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us,” the show’s X account posted. “Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love!”

A bulk of the negative posts came following the Islanders’ decision to vote Jeremiah Brown and Hannah Fields from the villa at the end of Sunday’s episode. The choices baffled those inside the villa and out as Hannah was one of the few who was exploring a deep connection with Pepe while Jeremiah was beginning to explore things with new bombshell Andreina.

The decisions felt to many viewers like tactical decisions to get Islanders likely to make it to the end out of the show, making it easier for others to get the $100,000 prize. Much of the online hate has been levied at Ace Greene – one of the remaining Islanders who many called out for being jealous or threatened by Jeremiah and running the show in the villa.

Other complaints were that the villa residents were playing it too safe this season and keeping their options open rather than “closing off” with someone and working to develop a deeper connection. A twist to that knife began in Episode 19, which started the always anticipated Casa Amor portion of the show where the Islanders are split up and introduced to five or six new bombshells each. It’s a way to test strong connections for the OGs, but since nobody really has one in Season 7, fans feel like it’s largely a waste.

The online negativity has not hurt the show’s ratings. The dating series ranked as the No. 2 most-watched streaming original program during the week of June 9 following its June 3 debut on Peacock and ranked as the No. 1 most-watched streaming reality series for the second consecutive week, according to preliminary figures from Nielsen.