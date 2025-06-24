‘Love Island USA’ Becomes 2nd Most-Watched Streaming Original Title, per Early Nielsen Figures

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Love Island USA” made some ratings waves with the debut of Season 7, which is currently rolling out on Peacock.

The Peacock reality dating show ranked as the No. 2 most-watched streaming original program during the week of June 9 following its June 3 debut on Peacock, according to preliminary figures from Nielsen.

During the same week, “Love Island USA” ranked as the No. 1 most-watched streaming reality series for the second consecutive week. No specific viewing metrics were provided by Peacock, but the Nielsen figures will be available in early July.

“Love Island USA” has continued to grow its viewership throughout its run, with the premiere episode’s average audience quadrupling since the season’s debut. To date, Monday, June 23 — when the first episode of Casa Amor debuted — is the season’s most-watched day.

Additionally, new viewers made up 39% of the audience for “Love Island USA” Season 7.

Peacock also reported that “Love Island USA” Season 7 scored the platform’s biggest mobile audience for an entertainment series to date, with with nearly 30% of viewing occurring on mobile devices, per first party data from Peacock.

With much chatter from each episode’s nightly viewing happening on social media, “Love Island USA” garnered 54 million social interactions across Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube from June 2 to June 19. Peacock boasts “Love Island USA” was the most talked about TV entertainment series during the time period. On TikTok alone, Season 7 has grown 623 million video views to-date, up 232% from last views.

The trailer for “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” which follows islanders from Season 6, also delivered over 14 million views and 1.3 million social engagements in its first 24 hours.

“Love Island USA” premieres on Peacock every day but Wednesday.