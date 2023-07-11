Meet the Cast of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5

Anna Kurdys
Age: 22
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Currently Lives: St. Barthelemy & Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Criminal Justice Student
Fast Facts:
— Anna's dad is a detective with the Boca Raton Police Department, and she aspires to follow in his footsteps. When it comes to dating, Anna isn’t afraid to look up potential suitors just to make sure they aren’t career criminals.
— She describes herself as "a walking red flag" — she is known for falling in love with a guy and then falling in love with another one just as quickly.
— Her celebrity crushes are Miles Teller, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.
— She can tell if a guy likes her right away, based on the tone in his voice.
— She loves to go after guys who all the other girls like.
— With her "type" being all over the place, Anna plans on mingling with every hot guy she can and hopes to drive them all crazy with her bubbly blonde personality. If a prospective guy whom she likes starts talking to another girl, we just may see Anna’s jealous side come out.