Meet the Cast of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5

”Vanderpump Rules“ star Ariana Madix will make a guest appearance, and host Sarah Hyland returns for a new installment of the Peacock dating show

| July 11, 2023 @ 10:01 AM

"Love Island USA" Season 5 premieres Tuesday, July 18, on Peacock. (Peacock)

Peacock

"Love Island USA" is gearing up for another season of hot summer fun, and now's your chance to meet the suitors making their way to the villa. 

 

Actress Sarah Hyland will return as host for Season 5 of the American edition of the beloved dating competition series — the second to air on Peacock. UK comedian Iain Stirling will also return as the narrator of the shenanigans going on around the villa. 

 

The show is also expected to welcome "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix during the season's second week for a special guest appearance. The reality television personality rose in popularity after her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on her with cast member Raquel Leviss during Season 10 of the Bravo series. Madix has since made an appearance at the NBCU upfronts presentation and is now set to compete in the next season of "Dancing With the Stars" next fall.

 

Representatives for the show did not provide details on how the looming SAG-AFTRA strike could affect production of Season 5, including Hyland's involvement as host.

 

Shot in real time from a new villa in Fiji, "Love Island USA" will premiere Tuesday, July 18, on Peacock with new episodes dropping every day at 6pm PT/9pm ET. New episodes will then drop every day thereafter, except Wednesdays.

 

Scroll down to learn more about Season 5's starting islanders (bios provided by Peacock):

Peacock

Anna Kurdys

 

Age: 22

 

Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

 

Currently Lives: St. Barthelemy & Boca Raton, Fla.

 

Occupation: Criminal Justice Student

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Anna's dad is a detective with the Boca Raton Police Department, and she aspires to follow in his footsteps. When it comes to dating, Anna isn’t afraid to look up potential suitors just to make sure they aren’t career criminals.

 

— She describes herself as "a walking red flag" — she is known for falling in love with a guy and then falling in love with another one just as quickly. 

 

— Her celebrity crushes are Miles Teller, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.

 

— She can tell if a guy likes her right away, based on the tone in his voice.

 

— She loves to go after guys who all the other girls like.

 

— With her "type" being all over the place, Anna plans on mingling with every hot guy she can and hopes to drive them all crazy with her bubbly blonde personality. If a prospective guy whom she likes starts talking to another girl, we just may see Anna’s jealous side come out.

Peacock

Destiny Davis

 

Age: 27

 

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

 

Currently Lives: Florissant, MO

 

Occupation: Microbiologist

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Destiny has Native American and African American roots and is proud of her Southern heritage. Born and raised in St. Louis, she loves the midwest and has always been close with her parents, especially her superwoman mom who raised kids while pursuing a career.

 

— She claims to be an “Alpha” dater — she calls all the shots.

 

— She put sugar in her ex’s gas tank because he ignored her calls.

 

— She has never been rejected by any guy she wants to go after.

 

— She wants a husband like Drake.

 

— She loves Southern men and tries all types, but tall guys truly catch her eye. She is ready to find her equal, her last missing puzzle piece in life.

Peacock

Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray

 

Age:25

 

Hometown: Palestine, Texas

 

Currently Lives: Palestine, Texas

 

Occupation: Travel Nurse

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Vickala, aka "Kay Kay," is an East Texas native who says her upbringing was anything but "city girl." From cruising through the mud on four-wheelers to riding horses in the streets with no saddle, she describes her upbringing as "down and dirty" in the best way possible.

 

— She recently was dating a man whom she thought was "The One" — until she found out he had a wife and two kids.

 

— She bartended her way through nursing school.

 

— A$AP Rocky is her celebrity crush.

 

— She adjusts her dating profile location to hundreds of miles away for a better selection of men, and is willing to drive over 4 hours for a date.

 

— She admits she can get jealous in a relationship.

Peacock

Kassy Castillo

 

Age: 22

 

Hometown: Zachary, La.

 

Currently Lives: Fort Worth, Texas

 

Occupation: Real Estate Student

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Kassy has roots from Peru and Mexico City and has lived in Texas since her junior year of high school.

 

— She’s someone who falls in love easily but always chooses the wrong guys. She even went as far as getting a tattoo on her bottom lip to get a guy’s attention.

 

— She once partied with rapper, Swae Lee.

 

— She is a big fan of adult bedtime stories. 

 

— She is very spiritual and loves crystals.

 

— She claims to be great at doing impressions of other people.

Peacock

Jasmine Sklavanitis

 

Age: 24

 

Hometown: Mount Morris, Ill.

 

Currently Lives: Nashville, Tenn.

 

Occupation: Trauma Stepdown ICU Nurse

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Growing up in the small town of Mount Morris, her childhood was spent on the backroads with friends trying to find fun things to do in their one-horse town.

 

— After a falling out with a recent boyfriend, Jasmine packed her bags and moved to Nashville to start fresh. Tired of the games, she's ready to settle down with someone who takes care of themselves and doesn't take life too seriously.

 

— Her preferred type is a man with dark hair and tattoos, and while it's not a prerequisite, she usually dates guys with tattoos.

 

— She is a self-proclaimed "Queen of Talking Game."

 

— Her celebrity crush is Ashton Kutcher.

 

— She can pick up large items with her toes, including a hairbrush.

Peacock

Leonardo Dionicio

 

Age: 21

 

Hometown: West Hartford, Conn.

 

Currently Lives: West Hartford, Conn.

 

Occupation: Salesman

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Leonardo has always been pushed to be the best, as he grew up in a very competitive family. His twin sister currently plays soccer at Yale, his older brother played baseball at UMass-Amherst, and Leonardo himself was a Division I baseball player.

 

— Believes he is single because he can "see a red flag from a mile away."

 

— His celebrity crush is Eva Mendes.

 

— Leonardo thinks men these days have trouble getting women because they rely on cheesy pickup lines. He instead relies on eye contact, his funny sayings, and the fact that he is fluent in Spanish to get dates.

Peacock

Marco Donatelli

 

Age: 22

 

Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio

 

Currently Lives: Boca Raton, Fla.

 

Occupation: Chiropractic Student

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Growing up in Youngstown, Ohio, Marco was always the troublemaker known for being unapologetically brash (and he likes it that way). He has no trouble scoring dates and his phone is always buzzing with texts and DMs from single ladies, and while he won’t

always answer, he loves the game of being pursued.

 

— His celebrity crush is Sommer Ray.

 

— He says his dating age range is "19 to question mark" — he’s open to any age.

 

— He gets a manicure & pedicure once a month. 

 

— He is a former college football player.

 

— Tired of the usual hook-up scene, Marco wants to find someone family-oriented to build a future with.

Peacock

Keenan Anunay

 

Age:23

 

Hometown: Washington, DC

 

Currently Lives: Atlanta, Ga.

 

Occupation: Student

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Keenan’s first love is football, not only for the game itself, but for the confidence it instilled in him during high school. Admittedly, Keenan has never truly settled down, since football takes up too much of his time and emotional energy to invest in anything else.

 

— His celebrity crush is Mariah the Scientist.

 

— He’s a great cook.

 

— He once called out a girl for catfishing him.

Peacock

Victor Gonzalez

 

Age: 28

 

Hometown: Madrid, Spain

 

Currently Lives: Atlanta, Ga.

 

Occupation: Student/ Wrestler

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Born in Spain, Victor grew up in a traditional family with two parents and a sister. His first passion in life was wrestling, and he competed for many years, eventually earning a scholarship in the United States.

 

— He won a National Wrestling Championship in Spain.

 

— His celebrity crush is Emma Watson.

 

— He is currently writing a romantic novel.

 

— He plays rugby in addition to wrestling.

 

— He has been asked to work children parties as Aquaman, and while the job is fun, he says it can get a bit awkward, especially when the moms want to take more pictures with him than their kids do.

Peacock

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

 

Age: 23

 

Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.

 

Currently Lives: Madison, S.D.

 

Occupation: Dairy Queen Manager

 

Fast Facts:

 

— Bergie grew up in a small town in Minnesota, where his nickname was practically a family heirloom. Both his dad and grandpa are also known as "Bergie" in their hometown.

 

— His longest relationship in college lasted for 10 months.

 

— He remembers even the smallest details from meeting someone once.

 

— Zendaya is his celebrity crush.

 

— He competed in a body-building competition.

 

— Bergie wants to find a woman who shares the same values as him. He also likes tall girls, which he claims provide "more to cuddle with." Bergie is a hopeless romantic ready to give his heart to the woman of his dreams. He even keeps a journal with love letters to his future wife.