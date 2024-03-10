‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Continues A24’s Busy Spring at Specialty Box Office

It’s a busy spring for A24 at the specialty box office. After releasing Julio Torres’ surreal satire “Problemista” last weekend, the New York indie studio released Rosa Glass’ crime thriller “Love Lives Bleeding” in five theaters this weekend, earning $167,463 for a per theater average of just under $33,500.

The crime thriller stars Kristen Stewart alongside newcomer Katy O’Brian, who plays a bodybuilder who falls in love with a gym manager named Lou, played by Stewart. But their sudden and fiery romance is tested when it is revealed that Lou’s father, played by Ed Harris, is the leader of a deadly crime ring.

Premiering at Sundance’s Midnight section, “Love Lies Bleeding” has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film will expand to 1,200 theaters next weekend.

“Problemista,” meanwhile, expanded to 20 theaters this weekend after earning a $28,187 average last weekend and added $205,722 for a total of around $385,000 after two weekends. Starring Tilda Swinton as a neurotic nightmare of an artist whom employs a young Mexican man searching for a new sponsor for his work visa, “Problemista” will have a slower expansion over the coming weeks.

Both films will run in theaters ahead of A24’s wide release of Alex Garland’s “Civil War,” a film whose trailer went viral with its depiction of a modern day civil war in the U.S. with an attack on Washington D.C.. That film hits theaters on April 12.

Outside of A24, Sony Pictures International released the Chinese comedy “YOLO” in 200 theaters, grossing $840,000 for a $4,200 theater average. Directed by and starring Jia Ling as a reclusive young man whose life is changed by a boxing coach, “YOLO” has grossed $478 million at the Chinese box office, becoming the highest grossing film from this year’s Lunar New Year period.

Fathom Events’ screening of the Met Opera’s performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Forza Del Destino” earned $768,196 from its Saturday showing, and Roadside Attractions’ “Accidental Texan” starring Thomas Haden Church grossed $141,270 from 134 theaters amid mixed reviews.

Finally, Shorts.TV’s screenings of the 15 Oscar-nominated short films added $249,000 from 260 theaters, bringing their total to $3 million over four weekends.