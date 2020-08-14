Netflix’s “Love Hard” has rounded out its cast as Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and “Riverdale’s” Charles Melton are set to star in the romantic comedy, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Netflix preemptively acquired the project last August.

Hernán Jiménez (“About Us,” “Elsewhere”) is set to direct the trio in the rom-com.

The screenplay was written on spec by Danny Mackey and lit agent-turned screenwriter Rebecca Ewing. “love Hard” will be produced by McG and Mary Viola via their Wonderland banner. Executive producing is Steve Bello.

“Love Hard” is described as being in the vein of “When Harry Met Sally” meets “Roxanne” with the plot focusing on an LA girl, unlucky in love, who falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to discover that she’s been catfished. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, and the guy who duped her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays.

Former “Vampire Diaries” headliner Dobrev’s recent credits include “Lucky Day,” “Run This Town” and recently wrapped production on “Sick Girl.”

Yang who broke out on HBO comedy “Silicon Valley,” recently starred in “Like a Boss” for Paramount and “Fantasy Island” for Sony. Yang can currently be seen in the Steve Carrell comedy series “Space Force” also on Netflix.

Melton can currently be seen in his role as Reggie on the fifth season of the hit CW show “Riverdale.” Melton on the film side appeared in “Bad Boys 4 Life” for Sony.

Dobrev is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobsen. Yang is repped by WME, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Melton is repped by Untitled, CAA and Gang Tyre Ramer and Brown.

