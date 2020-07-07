‘Love on the Spectrum’ Trailer: Netflix Docuseries Explores Dating With Autism (Video)

Five-part series premieres Wednesday, July 22

| July 7, 2020 @ 11:27 AM

Netflix will build on the success of past dating shows like “Dating Around” with this month’s “Love on the Spectrum,” a new docuseries about people on the autism spectrum as they explore the world of love and relationships.

The five-part series follows seven singles as they “take their first steps into the world of dating,” according to Netflix’s description of the series. “As well as help from their families, experts provide the love-seekers with practical skills to help them navigate what can be a confusing experience for anyone, giving them the confidence to begin their journey on the road to finding love.”

The series will also follow two couples who are already in long-term relationships.

Netflix has previously enjoyed success within the reality dating genre, recently with “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle” earlier this year. The second season of “Dating Around,” which follows singles as they go on a series of blind dates, premiered last month.

“Love on the Spectrum” will premiere Wednesday, July 22.

