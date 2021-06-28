‘Love, Victor': All of Season 2’s Original Soundtrack Moments Ranked

Season 2 of Hulu’s comedy-drama series “Love, Victor” was recently released, giving fans another look into Victor’s life as he comes out as gay to his Catholic parents, further explores his queerness in a new relationship and possibly falls for another boy — all while navigating high school. And underscoring the show’s moving plot lines is a collection of original songs — most of which are from queer artists — that brilliantly soundtrack each heart-fluttering hand hold, emotional confession and rousing climax throughout the season.

Inspired by and set in the same world as the beloved movie “Love, Simon,” “Love, Victor” follows Michael Cimino as Victor, a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian American teen who is piecing together his identity as he juggles family, friendships and romantic interests.

George Sear stars as Victor’s main love interest, Benji, alongside Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Ana Ortiz and James Martinez. Nick Robinson, who starred as Simon in the original film, narrates and co-produces the series with Shawn Wilt. Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Adam Londy, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Pouya Shahbazian serve as executive producers.

Below, see TheWrap’s ranking of all the songs from the show’s original soundtrack — all of which are co-written and co-produced by singer/songwriter Leland — ranked by the moment they’re played throughout Season 2.

1. Fancy Hagood, “Infinity” (Episode 10) — When Rahim, a new student who Victor eventually befriends, kisses him and confesses his crush, Victor can’t deny he doesn’t share the same feelings. As they kiss, Fancy Hagood’s “Infinity” plays, emphasizing the absolute rush of young love.

2. Duncan Laurence, “Heaven is a Hand to Hold” (Episode 2) — When Victor decides to come out to his high school, he finally gets to hold his boyfriend’s hand as they walk the halls together. Just when the couple interlock fingers, Duncan Laurence’s (very appropriately titled) “Heaven is a Hand to Hold” starts playing.

3. Tayla Parx, “Windows” (Episode 7) — Mia finally gives herself permission to be vulnerable and honest, spilling her feelings for Andrew. The sweet moment is beautifully soundtracked by Tayla Parx’s “Windows,” a song all about letting one’s walls down and allowing others to open “windows.”

4. Carlie Hanson & George Sear, “Young Love” (Episode 5) — As Benji and Victor exchange “I love you’s” for the first time, Carlie Hanson and George Sear’s “Young Love” plays, highlighting the boys’ connection and undeniable love for each other. The fact that Sear — who, again, stars as Benji — contributed vocals on the song makes the moment even more meaningful.

5. Alice Longyu Gao, “Horizontal” (Episode 8) — When Victor and Benji have sex for the first time, Alice Longyu Gao’s “Horizontal” plays because… well, you know. Not much nuance to this moment, but nonetheless, it was fun.

6. Serpentwithfeet, “FYI” (Episode 4) — Serpentwithfeet’s “FYI,” a song about getting someone all to yourself, plays during a montage of Victor and Benji hilariously trying to find a place to “be alone.”

7. Allie X, “Private Life” (Episode 9) — Allie X’s raunchy “Private Life” scores the thrilling scene where Victor and Rahim laugh and dance together after sneaking into a gay bar.

8. Fletcher, “She Said” (Episode 3) — And finally, Fletcher’s flirty “She Said” is the perfect needle drop for when Mia goes to a raging college party.