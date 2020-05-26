‘Love, Victor': Watch the First Trailer for Hulu’s ‘Love, Simon’ Follow-Up Series (Video)

Hulu shared the first full trailer for its “Love, Simon” follow-up series “Love, Victor” on Tuesday.

A young adult dramedy set in the world of the 2018 film, the series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery who reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The trailer shows Victor struggling to figure out his own identity while facing challenges at home and adjusting to a new city and a new school.

Also Read: Why 'Love, Simon' Spinoff Series Is Moving to Hulu: Too Mature for Disney

Along with Cimino “Love, Victor” stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the 2018 film “Love, Simon,” serve as executive producers on “Love, Victor,” alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

All 10 episodes of “Love, Victor” will be available to stream June 19 on Hulu.