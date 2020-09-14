Go Pro Today

‘Lovecraft Country’ Breakout Jonathan Majors Joins ‘Ant-Man 3’

Marvel franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas

| September 14, 2020 @ 9:35 AM Last Updated: September 14, 2020 @ 10:10 AM
Jonathan Majors The Last Black Man in San Francisco Lovecraft Country Ant-Man

“Lovecraft Country” breakout Jonathan Majors has joined the cast of Marvel Studios upcoming “Ant-Man 3,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas. Reed directed 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Plot details are being kept under wraps in the Quantum Realm, however Majors is apparently playing time traveling super-villain Kang the Conqueror.

The third film in the franchise doesn’t have a release date, but the plan is to go into production at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, with a likely release in 2022. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” will shoot before “Ant-Man 3.”

Also Read: How Jonathan Majors Went From Sundance Hit 'Last Black Man in San Francisco' to a Spike Lee Joint

Peyton Reed will return to direct the third installment.

Taking place in between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” the previous film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as he goes into house arrest after assisting Captain America during the events of “Civil War.” All the reluctant hero wants to do is take care of his daughter, but is forced to suit up again after a mysterious villain named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) steals technology belonging to the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer and Tip “T.I.” Harris also star. The sequel grossed $622.6 million worldwide.

Majors first made waves in 2019’s Sundance hit “Last Black Man in San Francisco,” which garnered him nominations for a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor and a Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male. Majors followed that up by starring in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” which is currently playing on Netflix, and soon joined the cast of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” which produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. Majors will next be seen in black western “The Harder They Fall.”

Majors is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.

Deadline first reported the news.

