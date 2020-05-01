HBO released the first teaser for Jordan Peele and Misha Green’s upcoming adaptation of “Lovecraft Country” on Friday.

Starring Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance and Michael Kenneth Williams, the series follows Atticus Freeman (Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Williams). Per HBO, “this begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

The period horror series is an adaptation of the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff. Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee and Jamie Harris also star. It is set to premiere in August.

“Underground” creator Misha Green is executive producer and showrunner. J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, series directors Yann Demange and Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller also executive produce.

Produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.