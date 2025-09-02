Luc Besson’s ‘Dracula: A Love Tale’ Locks Domestic Rights at Vertical Entertainment

Vertical has acquired North American rights to Luc Besson’s upcoming fantasy horror romance “Dracula: A Love Tale.”

Starring Caleb Landry Jones (“Harvest”), two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (“Django Unchained,” “Inglourious Basterds”) and Zoë Bleu (“Gonzo Girl”), the film is set for a wide theatrical release in early 2026.

The screenplay from Besson is based on the book by Bram Stoker. “Dracula: A Love Tale” follows a 15th-century prince (Landry Jones) who denounces God after the devastating loss of his wife. He inherits an eternal curse, ultimately becoming Dracula. Condemned to wander the centuries, he defies fate and death itself, guided by a single hope – to be reunited with his lost love.

“This film is very close to my heart and has been a joy to create over the past two years,” Besson said in a statement. “At its core, it’s a love story — Dracula seen in a different light, as a man searching for his lost love over 400 years. It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with it around the world, and I’m thrilled to partner with Vertical to bring this story to North American audiences.”

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added: “Luc is a singular visionary and his elevated take on the Dracula story is something only he could imagine. We are thrilled to be working with such a major creative entity and are proud to be bringing this film to North American audiences.”

The film was produced by Besson and executive produced by Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Ryan Winterstern and Philippe Corrot.

Additional below-the-line talent includes director of photography Colin Wandersman (“Weekend in Taipei”), editor Lucas Fabiani (“Weekend in Taipei”), production designer Hugues Tissandier (“DogMan”) and costumer designer Corinne Bruand (“DogMan”), with casting by Swam Pham (“Anna”) and music by Academy Award-nominee Danny Elfman (“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”).

The deal was negotiated by Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi on behalf of Vertical and by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.