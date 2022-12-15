Sundance has crowned “Bones and All” director Luca Guadagnino winner of the International Icon Award.

Guadagnino will be joined by previously announced honorees Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell, and Nikyatu Jusu at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance event presented by IMDbPro. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 19, kicking off the Utah festival’s 10-day run.

The nternational Icon Award is given to “an international auteur who creates distinctive cinematic universes and has made a lasting impact on filmmaking, most notably through a commitment to storytelling and an unwavering creative vision,” said Sundance in a press release.

Guadagnino is a repeat Sundance alum dating back to 2010, when he debuted his feature film “I Am Love.” He returned to the festival with 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name,” starring “Bones and All” headliner Timothée Chalamet. Guadagnino also produced the documentary “The Truffle Hunters,” which played at Sundance in 2020.

“Sundance has always felt like home for me; I have been to the festival four times,” said Guadagnino in a statement. “I particularly remember how warmly the festival received Call Me By Your Name and how that changed my life. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be honored to be receiving this award.”

Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO said: “Luca Guadagnino is a true visionary of cinema and we are thrilled to honor him with this special award. Whether it’s with writing, directing, or producing, he has had an undeniable impact, not only on the Sundance Film Festival community, but the film industry as a whole with his unique storytelling abilities.”

The Sundance Film Festival runs in person from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2023, with a virtual edition running from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2023.