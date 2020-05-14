Luca Guadagnino to Direct ‘Scarface’ Reboot for Universal

Academy Award Nominee Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Suspiria”) will direct Universal Pictures’ new, original take of one of “Scarface,” an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the latest version of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio. Directors David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua was previously attached to direct “Scarface.”

“Scarface” will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito. SVP Brian Williams will also executive produce for Dylan Clark Productions. Senior Vice President of Production Jay Polidoro and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

The third and latest iteration of “Scarface” will be set in Los Angeles. The original 1932 film starring Paul Muni took place in Chicago, while the 1983 classic featuring Al Pacino as Tony Montana chronicled the Miami cocaine trade.

The 1983 movie, directed by Brian de Palma, was only the 16th highest-grossing film of the year, but it has become a cult classic, standard dorm room viewing and a brand with plenty of resonance to people born a full generation after its initial release.

