“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino is set to direct a film about the life of Scotty Bowers, a legendary Hollywood figure who secretly procured sex partners of all stripes to Old Hollywood stars, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The project, currently untitled, is set at Searchlight Pictures. The studio has set Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to write the script based on “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood,” Matt Tyrnauer’s 2017 documentary film that profiles Bowers, a WWII vet, and how he not only helped straight stars fulfill lustful desires but also allowed secretly closeted LGBTQ stars to live out their lives.

The documentary shows how Bowers worked behind the scenes in Hollywood arranging partners for gay stars between the 1940s through the beginning of the AIDS crisis in the ’80s. The documentary is also based on Bowers’ own memoir called “Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars,” which shares gossip from the time and details how he set up a gas station as cover for the sexual procurement. Bowers passed away at age 96 in October of 2019.

Tyrnauer is also a producer on the new film along with Corey Reeser for Altimeter Films. Rogen and Goldberg will also produce via Point Grey Pictures. Richard Ruiz is overseeing for Searchlight.

Guadagnino is the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Call Me By Your Name” and “Suspiria.” He’s attached to direct the remake of “Scarface,” and his next film, a documentary called “Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams,” will premiere at Venice.

Rogen will next be seen in “An American Pickle” on HBO Max.

