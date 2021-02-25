Pixar invites you to dive into the world of “Luca,” its next animated original in which a boy finds a coming-of-age story in a beautiful Italian summer paradise, only to realize that his newfound best friend is a sea monster from a world just below the water’s surface.

Jacob Tremblay (“Room,” “Wonder”) lends his voice to title character Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity–especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea.

Jack Dylan Grazer (“We Are Who We Are,” “Shazam”) voices Alberto Scorfano, the independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.

Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto.

Jim Gaffigan voices Lorenzo, Luca’s father. Rounding out the voice cast are Maya Rudolph and Marco Barricelli, who voices Giulia’s parents.

“Luca” will be Pixar’s 24th feature, and director Enrico Casarosa, who directed the Oscar-winning short “La Luna,” has described the film as “deeply personal.”

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca,'” Casarosa said in a statement. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

The film is written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). For now, “Luca” is slated to open on June 18, 2021, and it will do so in theaters. However, Pixar’s last film “Soul” debuted to massive numbers on Disney+ over Christmas Day, and Disney’s next animated feature “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be released for a premium rental on Disney+ next month.

Check out the teaser for “Luca” above.