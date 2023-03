“Ballers” executive producer Karyn McCarthy has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Lucasfilm for an “egregious” wrongful termination on the “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte,” according to multiple media reports.

After being terminated from the Disney+ series several weeks into the job, the suit argues that the wrongful termination deprived McCarthy of “significant employment, from which she would have earned millions of dollars.”

More to come …