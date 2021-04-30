Salvation is here, Lucifans: Netflix delivered the trailer for Season 5B of “Lucifer” Friday, revealing what Tom Ellis’ Lucifer and Tom Ellis’ Michael have in store for them when their dad God (Dennis Haysbert) comes down from on high in the final eight episodes of the show’s penultimate installment.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

In the first look at the final batch of episodes, God wows his family/guests with food, but underwhelms in the whole dad department. And when He (he’s God, we capitalize) decides it is time to retire, twins Lucifer and Michael fight over the role.

Here’s the official description for “Lucifer” Season 5B: “In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.”

“Lucifer” Season 5B launches May 28, following a nine-month wait after the first half dropped last August. And there’s more devilish fun still to come with the show’s sixth and final season, which does not yet have a premiere date.

But yes, that will be the for real, absolute, final season of “Lucifer,” which has been through more than one resurrection on more than one platform.

“Imagine running a marathon and then getting right to the end and then they go, ‘Oh, by the way, the finish line is a little bit further.'” That’s how Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, described to TheWrap Netflix’s decision to renew “Lucifer” for a sixth and final season, after previously picking it up for a fifth and final season, after rescuing it for a fourth season following its cancellation at Fox after its third season.

“We’ve been through this whole journey of cancellation, then #SaveLucifer, which was obviously incredible, and then when they renewed us, they said it was going to the be final season,” Ellis said last August. “And it was only going to be 10 episodes, but then it was 16, and then they split it in half. So it’s this constant moving thing. But I have to appreciate that the reason it is a constant moving thing is the show has become so popular, so they just can’t kill it. It just won’t die (laughs). It’s been incredible.”

“Lucifer” stars Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin. Season 4 also starred series newcomers Inbar Lavi as Eve and Graham McTavish as Father Kinley.

Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the DC Entertainment series, which was developed by Tom Kapinos and is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo.

“Lucifer” is produced for Netflix by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Season 5B of “Lucifer” debuts May 28 on Netflix.