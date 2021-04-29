‘The Kominsky Method’ Final Season Trailer Reveals How Alan Arkin Was Written Out (Video)

Michael Douglas is going solo in the final season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” after his co-star Alan Arkin exited the series last year.

A new trailer for the six-episode final outing reveals that Douglas’s character Sandy Kominsky has been tasked with executing Norman’s (Arkin) will. It also reveals guest appearances by Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson, playing versions of themselves as Sandy looks to reignite his acting career.

According to Netflix, his life “only becomes more with the arrival of Sandy’s ex-wife Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner).”

“The pair’s famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to Los Angeles to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser),” the description continues. “This season of “The Kominsky Method” deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true.”

“The Kominsky Method” Season 3 premieres May 28 on Netflix. Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment will also reprise their guest starring roles.

The series is created by Chuck Lorre, with Lorre, Al Higgins and Douglas serving as executive producers. It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The series, which debuted in 2018, won a Golden Globe for Best Television Comedy Series in 2019. The same year, Douglas also won a Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his starring role.