‘Lucifer’ Final Season Trailer: Chloe and Lucifer Procrastinate on the Whole Him ‘Becoming God’ Thing (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming sixth and final (for real this time) season of “Lucifer” on Tuesday, revealing that Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) are having a hard time letting go of their normal(ish) life in Los Angeles and heading up to the Silver City so the once-Devil can take his rightful place on the throne after earning the title of God.

“What’s the rush? Becoming God is a big job. Maybe he doesn’t want to go in half-cocked,” Chloe says to Amenadiel, when he comes to tell Lucifer it’s time for him to ascend. “I should definitely be full-cocked,” Lucifer adds.

While the almost-Lord on High and his soulmate are procrastinating, Ella (Aimee Garcia) says the “apocalypse” appears to be on its way and a mysterious angel with red wings (played by Brianna Hildebrand) is seeking vengeance on Lucifer for some reason.

And based on that final shot in which Chloe’s holding a sword to his chest after she says, “We still have one mystery left to solve: The murder of Lucifer Morningstar,” Lucifer might be heading up to heaven in a different way than he anticipated.

Here’s the official description for sixth and final season of “Lucifer”: “This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues.”

“Lucifer” stars Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin.

The show aired its first three seasons on Fox before being canceled at that network and then was quickly resurrected by Netflix, where it has streamed Seasons 4 and 5. The fifth season — which was originally announced as the final, before Netflix changed its mind and ordered a sixth and REAL final — of “Lucifer” was broken up into two halves, with the first premiering last August and Season 5B launching May 28.

“Lucifer” Season 6, the real and absolutely final season, premieres Sept. 10 on Netflix.