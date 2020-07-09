Lucy Liu has been tapped to star in the ABC multi-camera comedy pilot from “Friends” alum Shana Goldberg-Meehan, TheWrap has learned.

Formerly titled “Kids Matter Now” and “Bossy,” the currently untitled project centers on Liu’s character Devin, a “diva boss” who turns to her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor after she adopts a baby.

Described as “fierce and powerful,” Devin is the head of Shelter, a large and successful modern furniture company, according to the character description. “She is a force and is unfamiliar with failure. But when she adopts a baby she is ill-prepared for the task of parenting and feels at a complete loss as to how to be a mom.”

The comedy, written by Goldberg-Meehan, was one of five delayed pilots selected by ABC to move forward with production later this year. The network is also moving forward with the dramas “Rebel” and “Harlem’s Kitchen,” as well as the comedies “Home Economics” and “Work Wife.”

Christine Gernon is attached to serve as director on the multi-cam, which hails from CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox Television. Liu will also receive a producer credit on the project in addition to starring.

Should the project move forward, it would mark a return to broadcast television for Liu, who recently wrapped a seven-season run as Joan Watson on the CBS procedural “Elementary” alongside Jonny Lee Miller. She most recently on the first season of Marc Cherry’s CBS All Access anthology series “Why Women Kill.”