Ludacris Animated Musical Series ‘Karma’s World’ Ordered at Netflix

Netflix has given a series order to an animated musical kids series from rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The series, titled “Karma’s World,” is created by Bridges and was originally inspired by his oldest daughter, Karma, and her namesake educational website.

The series follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, who is described as “an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart.” The show will deploy original music to tackle issues including “self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences and more,” according to Netflix.

Bridges will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is produced by his Karma’s World Entertainment banner and “Blue’s Clues” producer 9 Story Media Group. Additional executive producers include Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris and Jennie Stacey.

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Bridges said in a statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

Santomero, 9 Story’s chief creative officer, added, “It has been an absolute privilege to work with Chris to bring his vision of Karma to life. Karma is a character who does not yet exist on kids’ TV. She is a powerful, empowering role model who uses her words and music to bring about change in her community. Kids who watch Karma’s World will be inspired to use creativity as a vehicle for self-expression, and the series furthers 9 Story’s commitment to creating diverse content for children that encourages them to find their voice and follow their dreams.”