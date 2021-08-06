Luis Guzman Joins Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Series as Gomez

Luis Guzman has joined Netflix’s Wednesday Addams series, “Wednesday,” and is set to guest star as Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams.

The eight-episode young adult series comes from “Into the Badlands” creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and director Tim Burton. “Jane the Virgin” and “You” alum Jenna Ortega will star in the series, described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

Per Netflix, “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Wednesday’s father Gomez has been portrayed in past iterations of “The Addams Family” by John Astin, Raul Julia and Tim Curry. Oscar Isaac most recently voiced the character in Universal’s 2019 animated film, and will reprise his role in the sequel later this year.

In addition to Burton, Gough and Millar, other executive producers include Steve Stark (“Medium,” “The Event”), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (“Code Black,” “Up All Night”), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (“Respect,” “Addams Family 2”) and Gail Berman (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”).

“Wednesday” hails from MGM Television.