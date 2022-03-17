‘White Lotus’ Alum Lukas Gage Among 4 New Guest Stars to Join ‘Queer as Folk’ Remake at Peacock

Peacock’s reimagining of the seminal LGBTQ+ series “Queer as Folk” is expanding its cast.

Lukas Gage, most recently of HBO’s “White Lotus,” Megan Stalter (“Hacks”), Olli Haaskivi and Calvin Seabrooks have joined as guest stars, Peacock announced Thursday.

Here’s what we know about their characters:

Gage is playing Eric, a personal trainer. Stalter plays aspiring singer Meg. Haaskivi plays George, a friend from the mall. Seabrooks plays a reluctant dinner party guest named Taylor.

The new “Queer as Folk” comes from creator and executive producer Stephen Dunn, EP Jaclyn Moore, and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. It’s based on the British show (which starred “Game of Thrones'” Aidan Gillen, and a young Charlie Hunnam) created by Russell T. Davies.

While the original series was set in Manchester, U.K., the new version is set in New Orleans. It follows a group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Series regulars on the cast are Devin Way, who plays Brodie, Fin Argus as Mingus, Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie, CG as Shar, Johnny Sibilly as Noah and Ryan O’Connell as Julian. Kim Cattrall is a recurring guest star, playing Brenda, a martini-soaked high society debutante with trailer bark roots, Juliette Lewis as Judy, Ed Begley Jr. as Winston, Armand Fields as Bussy, Chris Renfro as Daddius, Eric Graise as Marvin, Sachin Bhatt as Ali and Benito Skinner as Jack Cole Jordan.

O’Connell is also a writer and co-EP of the series.

The show is currently in production in New Orleans. No premiere date has been announced.