Luke Mitchell Joins The CW’s ‘Legacies’ in Recurring Role

CW alum Luke Mitchell has returned to the network in a series regular role on “Legacies.”

The “Republic of Sarah” and “Blindspot” star will make his debut as a malevolent god named Ken on this week’s episode of the supernatural drama.

His character is looking to unseat 17-year-old Hope (Danielle Rose Russel), his rival for as the world’s most powerful being. Hope is a tribrid, whose unique power derives from the blending of vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines.



The series is a spinoff of “The Originals,” which was a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries.” It’s set at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, where a new generation of supernatural students learns how to use their powers.

Mitchell previously co-starred in “The Tomorrow People,” a revival of the British 1970s show, which ran from 2013-2014 on The CW.

“Legacies” is from Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with My So-Called Company. Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are executive producers.

Mitchell also co-starred on ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD” and the CBS legal drama “The Code.” He is repped by Management 360, UTA and McMahon Management in Australia.

Deadline first reported the news.