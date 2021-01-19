Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen Drama ’12 Mighty Orphans’ Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen drama “12 Mighty Orphans,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The film also stars Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker, Treat Williams, Ron White, Scott Haze and Robert Duvall. Ty Roberts is directing. The screenplay is written by Roberts, Lane Garrison and Kevin Meyer, adapted from Jim Dent’s bestselling book of the same name.

“12 Mighty Orphans” tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes to competing in the Texas state championships.

“There is a reason underdog stories hold so much weight in the popular imagination, and we know the Mighty Mites’ true story of triumph over adversity — set in a time when much of the country was suffering — will lift the spirits of audiences worldwide. We are very excited to work with Ty on what promises to be an emotional and life-affirming film,” Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement.

Roberts added: “It is an honor to be working with Sony Classics to bring this inspirational true story to the big screen. The story of Rusty and his underdog Orphans helped pull the country out of the Great Depression, and I know that it will be just as uplifting for audiences today.”

Producers on the film are Houston Hill and Roberts of Santa Rita Film Co., along with Michael De Luca and Angelique De Luca of Michael De Luca Productions. George M. Young Jr., J. Todd Harris, Rhett Bennett and Greg McCabe executive produced.

The deal was negotiated by CAA Global Finance on behalf of Santa Rita Film Co.

Variety first reported the news.