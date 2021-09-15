‘LuLaRich’ User Reviews on Amazon Are Divided Exactly as You Would Expect

Amazon Prime’s docuseries “LuLaRich” is just as divisive as LuLaRoe, the multilevel marketing company that it covers.

With more than 3,000 Amazon reviews for its documentary series, 91% are five stars, 6% are one star and 2% are four stars. Both the three- and two-star categories have 0% of the votes at press time.

What’s that tell you? As a snapshot, it means viewers either loved the docuseries or they hated it. But with a controversial topic such as maxi-skirt and leggings giant LuLaRoe — which some have accused of operating like a pyramid scheme — the division of voting also just comes down to which side of that fence a voter falls on. More bluntly, in this case, is the voter a former LuLaRoe sales person or a current one?

At the time of this writing, the “Top positive review” read this way: “Excellent expose on an MLM scheme. Gotta love the one star reviews from people probs sitting on 15k of her crappy legging inventory.”

That one was posted by a user called “Jdubs.”

The “Top negative review,” posted more anonymously by “Amazon Customer,” was the following: “This is laughable Trash.. as in any self employed business, you get what you make of it. Hard work pays off and those Retailers that maybe didn’t run their businesses successfully are lashing out and bringing the negative onto those that have stuck it out through the kinks of a new highly successful business model that is now thriving and amazing.”

At the time this story was published, the series had an overall 4.7 (out of 5) rating.

Many negative reviewers assembled on a Facebook group for retailers of LuLaRoe clothing. As first reported by Variety, one retailer posted a link to the “LuLaRich” reviews section on Amazon and wrote: “If anyone wants to give it a one star review to bring down the ratings …”

Based on screenshots, many followed through on that idea.

While “LuLaRich” does tell both sides of the story and includes a lengthy interview with company founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, LuLaRoe comes off in many ways as bad as a pair of its rain-soaked leggings.

For what it’s worth, this TV editor — and viewer’s — own review would skew far closer to the 5-star ratings than the 1-star ones. But don’t take our word for it — give the four-part docuseries a watch. Or take the informed opinions that documentarians and “LuLaRich” executive producers Cori Shepherd Stern (“Warm Bodies”) and Blye Pagon Faust (“Spotlight”) after working on the project. Read our interview with Shepherd Stern and Pagon Faust here.

“LuLaRich” debuted last Friday on Amazon Prime Video.