Lupita Nyong’o Calls Chadwick Boseman ‘Ageless’ and a ‘Powerful Presence’ in Tribute

More than a week removed from Chadwick Boseman’s death, Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star, saying that thinking of his passing is still a “punch to the gut every morning,” but called him “ageless” and a “quiet, powerful presence” in her short time knowing him.

Nyong’o said of her on-screen love-interest Boseman, who died last month at age 43 after suffering from colon cancer for four years, that he always put in the work on set, would never complain and helped to create an ego-free environment.

“His large hands would descend on my shoulders and give them a squeeze that relieved me of the tensions I did not realize I was holding. Chadwick’s hands were storng enough to carry the weight of the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it,” Nyong’o wrote. “I think he understood the power of words and chose to manifest power through his word. He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break. And he used it tell some regrettably lame dad jokes.”

Watch Letitia Wright's Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Video)

Nyong’o similarly praised Boseman’s ability to do his own stunts, drum at his own parties and even how he mastered martial arts. And she further celebrated his conviction to take films and champion stories that were meaningful, saying that she wanted to be better and “more purposeful” when she was around him.

“He was fueled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something,” she said. “We are all charged by his work as a result, by his presence in our lives. His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come. He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his.”

Check out Nyong’o’s full post from Tuesday on Twitter below and here.

Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday at age 43, made a striking impression in both TV and on the big screen in his too-short time in the spotlight. Nathaniel Ray, "Lincoln Heights" (2008-09) Chadwick Boseman had popped in small TV roles in the early 2000s but he had his first major breakthrough role in this ABC Family drama as a member of the U.S. Army who... ABC Family Graham McNair, "Persons Unknown" (2010) He followed "Lincoln Heights" with a role on a short-lived NBC drama about a group of strangers who find themselves plunked into a ghost town. NBC Jackie Robinson, "42" (2013) Boseman landed his first lead role on the big screen in Brian Helgeland's biopic of Jackie Robinson, the first Black player to break into Major League Baseball. He starred opposite... Warner Bros. Vontae Mack, "Draft Day" (2014) Boseman switched sports for his next role, as top linebacker prospect from Ohio State who's considered a safe No. 1 pick for a Cleveland Browns GM played by Kevin Costner. Lionsgate James Brown, "Get on Up" (2014) Boseman left the playing field but returned to the biopic genre for this next project, Tate Taylor's look at the rock legend James Brown. Universal Jacob King, "Message From the King" (2016) In this Netflix film, Boseman plays a South African man who arrives in Los Angeles searching for his missing younger sister -- and then embarks on a vengeance quest in an ... Netflix Black Panther (2016-19) After making an introduction in "Captain America: Civil War," Boseman helped create a cultural phenomenon with the success of 2018's standalone "Black Panther" as the prince of the fictional A... Disney Thurgood Marshall, "Marshall" (2017) Boseman returned to playing famous historic figures in Reginald Hudlin's courtroom drama -- which narrowed its look at Thurgood Marshall to an early case he tried as a lawyer ... Open Road Andre Davis, "21 Bridges" (2019) In this thriller, Boseman plays an NYPD detective in the midst of a manhunt for two cop-killers as he discovers that his fellow officers may be up to shady business themse... STX Entertainment Stormin' Norman, "Da 5 Bloods" (2020) Boseman has a small role in Spike Lee's Vietnam-set drama as the leader of all-Black squadron sent to recover the cargo from a downed CIA helicopter. Though he only appears in ... Netflix

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)