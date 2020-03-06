Lydia Polgreen to Leave HuffPost for Gimlet Media

HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen is leaving her position for a new one with podcasting company Gimlet Media, she confirmed on Twitter Friday morning.

“This morning I told my team at HuffPost that I’ll be stepping down as Editor in Chief later this month,” she wrote in a statement. “The last three years have been the adventure of a lifetime, and I stand in humbled awe at what we’ve achieved together.”

The former New York Times Global Editorial Director joined HuffPost in 2016, replacing founder Arianna Huffington.

During her tenure, she helped shift the site’s focus from Washington and New York to telling broader national stories and hired more editors.

She will become the head of content at Gimlet, the podcast company founded by Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber, with a focus on audio storytelling.

Check out her full statement below: