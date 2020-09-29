Lynne Segall Joins TheWrap as Chief Revenue Officer 

As one of the most accomplished sales executives in entertainment media, Segall will lead all sales and revenue-related strategies at TheWrap

The Wrap News is pleased to announce that veteran sales leader Lynne Segall will be joining the company in the newly-created position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Segall, the former Executive Vice President, Group Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard and one of the most accomplished sales executives in entertainment media, will lead all sales and revenue-related strategies at TheWrap, reporting to CEO and founder Sharon Waxman.

“TheWrap is poised to take a great leap forward and Lynne will be at the forefront of that dynamic,” said Waxman. “I have long admired her ability to transform sales operations and achieve new milestones of success within the Hollywood media system. We know she will be a unique asset to our organization at this exciting moment of opportunity.”

Also Read: TheWrap Wins 3 Awards at LA Press Club's Southern California Journalism Awards

Said Segall: “I’m delighted to be joining the Wrap as Chief Revenue Officer. It’s an exciting time, especially after coming off of last week’s successful, three-day virtual TheGrill conference. With shifting business models and strategies the industry is hungry for thought leadership and Sharon has built a highly successful business with breaking news, stunning print editions and events that galvanize the entertainment and media industry.”

She added: “The Wrap’s commitment to women in the industry is a pillar of what they do. Their BE mentorship conference, Power Women breakfasts and Power Women Summit are hallmarks of promoting greater leadership, gender equity and education to create a conversation and bring change. There’s tremendous opportunity to build their business and lead the sales team in this dynamic market. I look forward to assessing new opportunities to deliver greater value for readers and advertisers at this unprecedented time of transformation in the industry.”

Under Segall’s leadership, The Hollywood Reporter saw explosive advertising growth on all platforms, especially awards. Consumer, luxury and lifestyle advertising grew 75 percent, while digital revenue rose 35 percent. Billboard’s revenue grew significantly across industry event partnerships and Grammy special issues.

Previously she was the Vice President for Entertainment at The Los Angeles Times, building their entertainment sales strategy for four years, with accomplishments that included launching The Envelope as a vehicle for awards advertising. She was inducted into the Media Industry Newsletter Sales Hall of Fame in 2017.

The media landscape in the entertainment space is changing rapidly. With the merger of Variety and The Hollywood Reporter under the banner of Penske Media, TheWrap emerges as the sole independent media company covering the business of Hollywood.

Segall begins her role immediately.

About TheWrap

The Wrap News Inc. is the leading digital-first news organization covering the business of entertainment and media via digital, print and live events. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, The Wrap News Inc. is comprised of the award-winning, industry-leading website with its high-profile news breaks, investigative stories and authoritative analysis; it also includes premium, glossy magazines with stunning original photography and editorial, distributed to entertainment industry professionals; Wrap Events, a series of high profile gatherings of thought leaders including the Power Women breakfast series and summit, Oscar season screening series and TheGrill, an executive leadership conference centered on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology.