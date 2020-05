Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has rounded up the cast for his next untitled movie at Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Shyamalan will write, produce and direct the untitled movie.

Actors Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps are currently in talks to join the top secret project.

Variety first reported the news.