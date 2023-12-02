‘Home Alone’ Stars Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara Reunite for Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘I’m So Proud of You’ | Video

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice,” O’Hara told the actor

Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O'Hara (Getty Images)
“Home Alone” stars Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara reunited on the red carpet as the actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It’s been more than 30 years since, the actors shared a screen together, after the sequel to “Home Alone,” “Home Alone 2” made its premiere on Nov. 15, 1992. On Friday, the two came back together in celebration of the actor’s achievement.

During her time at the podium, O’Hara praised Culkin for his commitment and dedication to the craft and highlighted the impact of the film.

“‘Home Alone’ was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation,” O’Hara said. “[It’s] the reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving ‘Home Alone’ together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”

She continued: “I know you worked really hard….I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.”

In conclusion, O’Hara said: “Macaulay, congratulations…You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

After other remarks, Culkin took the stage himself and thanked those in attendance.

“First I’d like to thank everyone for coming. There’s too many people that I love, and to feel that love back is just amazing, so thank you,” Culkin said during his acceptance speech, while thanking O’Hara for their words during the ceremony. “You made my kids’ dad, their papa, look good. The most important thing to me is also that they understands that he wasn’t always his papa. He also used to be a kid, too.”

“Home Alone” premiered on Nov. 15, 1990.

Take a look at the photos from the event.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Dakota Song Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O'Hara (Getty Images)
Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (Getty Images)
L-R) Steve Nissen, President and CEO of HCC and Macaulay Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
L-R) Steve Nissen, President and CEO of HCC and Macaulay Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Macaulay Culkin attends the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin speak onstage during the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

