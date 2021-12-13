If it’s been awhile since you’ve seen the 2010 film “MacGruber” but are excited for the upcoming Peacock sequel series, you’re in luck. Peacock has released a video in which Maya Rudolph, in character as MacGruber’s deceased first wife, recaps the events of the 2010 movie in song form – throat-ripping and all.

“MacGruber” was based on the “Saturday Night Live” sketch of the same name and starred Will Forte as a MacGyver-like character famous for his ineptitude. The film was a box office bomb but became a comedy cult hit, and now the filmmakers behind the movie have reunited for the eight-episode Peacock series “MacGruber.”

The show picks up 10 years after the events of the movie, with MacGruber having been in prison this whole time. Once released, he must take down a mysterious villain from his past, but not without his trusty team by his side. Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles as Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, respectively, and the show also stars Sam Elliott as Perry, Laurence Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose, Billy Zane as Commander Enose Queeth, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach.

All episodes of “MacGruber” will be released on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 16. Will Forte serves as star, co-showrunner, writer and executive producer. John Solomon and Jorma Taccone are co-showrunners, writers, executive producers and directors. Other executive producers include Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David. “MacGruber” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Watch the trailer above.