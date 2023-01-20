The MACRO Lodge is back at Sundance for its 6th annual edition of programming and events centered on celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Over the course of four days, the invite-only showcase will host screenings, panels and parties at its location on Park City’s Main Street.

MACRO, which also sponsors the festival, is presented by the company’s founder and CEO Charles D. King and his wife, Chief Brand Officer Stacey Walker King. Confirmed guests include Algee Smith, Daniel Dae Kim, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Logan Browning, Meagan Good, Misty Copeland, Pinky Cole, Sanaa Lathan, Sierra Capri, Teyana Taylor and William Catlett. Directors A.V. Rockwell, Boots Riley, Nneka Onuorah, Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler and Thembi Banks will make appearances, as well as producer Erick Peyton and writer/producer Tracy Oliver, among others.

Programming kicks off Friday with a MACRO Open House and the Midnight MACRO Party hosted by the Kings. On Saturday, a screening of “Harlem” Season 2 will take place, followed by a Q&A with creator Tracy Oliver and cast Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai. Other events that day include a moderated discussion with director and actress Logan Browning and a mixer presented by #ChangeHollywood, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.

Sunday will feature a discussion with “young.wild.free” director Thembi Banks and Algee Smith, Sanaa Lathan and Sierra Capri; “The Power of Representation” panel with Daniel Dae Kim, Nneka Onuorah and Boots Riley; and a conversation with ballerina Misty May Copeland.

Capping off MACRO Lodge are a pair of moderated conversations. Lena Waithe will discuss the film “A Thousand and One” with director A.V. Rockwell, Teyana Taylor and William Catlett. “Stephen Curry: Underrated” director Peter Nicks and producers Ryan Coogler and Erick Peyton will talk about the documentary ahead of its world premiere at Sundance.