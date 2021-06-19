Macy Gray Trashed for Suggesting ‘Divisive’ American Flag Be Updated: ‘Find a New Country’

Macy Gray is taking heat from conservatives for suggesting the American flag does not represent all Americans and is, therefore, in need of an update, with reactions ranging from simply disagreeing with her, to telling her to “feel free to leave,” to blatantly racist rhetoric.

“If Macy Gray or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it!” one Twitter user wrote, echoing what many on social media voiced about the R&B singer’s comments earlier this week.

The “I Try” singer penned an op-ed on the subject for MarketWatch ahead of Juneteenth, the day commemorating the official emancipation of slaves in the U.S. She argued that the Confederate flag has found a replacement in Old Glory, citing Capitol insurrectionists and other far-right groups’ co-opting of the classic American imagery to suggest that their aims and that of the country are one and the same.

“Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect,” she wrote, “It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.”

Gray’s stance inevitably elicited some harsh criticism, namely from the political right. Check out some of the takes here. We’ve chosen not to include some of the more extreme comments that involve race.

Cancel culture is sinking to a disturbing all-time low by challenging the U.S. flag – the world’s preeminent symbol of freedom and liberty.https://t.co/FnIA4unLjl — Francis Rooney (@RepRooney) June 19, 2021

A new flag?! No thanks. Old Glory still waves as a symbol of liberty and justice for all.https://t.co/Rfrn5M3exz — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 19, 2021

Singer Macy Gray should find a new country to live in. https://t.co/hUtQPLuDWh — For America (@ForAmerica) June 19, 2021

There are 195 countries in the world.



194 of them don’t have the American flag.



If @MacyGraysLife or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it! https://t.co/337AXRyTLS — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 19, 2021

You got to be kidding me.



Mark my words: ALL OF THIS will badly backfire on the the left. They will be voted out for a VERY LONG TIME.



Singer Macy Gray Wants to Cancel American Flag: ‘It’s Time For a Reset’ https://t.co/brOawOIfLd — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) June 19, 2021

Hey @MacyGraysLife,



I don't like to brag, but we're kinda proud of that ragged old flag. https://t.co/ykHc7Ek7pW — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 18, 2021

If you don’t like the American flag, feel free to leave. https://t.co/i62saDBYaJ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 19, 2021

However, Gray offered a solution in her piece. The mock-up of her proposed flag includes updates such as 52 stars (to include D.C. and Puerto Rico) of varying skin-toned shades and off-white stripes. She also noted that the flag as we know it today is only 61 years old and is just one of 27 incarnations.

Macy Gray (MarketWatch)

In spite of the blowback, Gray’s more inclusive flag has its share of supporters, with many taking to Twitter to back both her design and rationale.

The kind of people who fly the thin blue line and confederate flags — the kind who beat a US police officer with a flagpole flying the American flag — are upset with Macy Gray. — Wendy Brandes (@WendyBrandes) June 19, 2021

Lots of people out there on the political right who are “outraged” that singer Macy Gray suggested the US needs a new flag. I’ll just offer this as a rebuttal… pic.twitter.com/cGarh4PRhp — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) June 19, 2021

Everybody’s all mad that Macy Gray says the US should get a new flag.



We have redesigned our flag before.



Or have we all forgotten…? pic.twitter.com/fZeOsrIWAW — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) June 19, 2021

Macy Gray: "We should consider changing the flag of the United — "



Conservatives: "HoW dArE yOu eVeN sUgGeSt tHaT? We CaNt cHaNgE oUr fLaG!!! wE HoNoR oUr fLaG!!!"



Also Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/caw16F6Idj — Rodrigo Bravo (@mrbravo365) June 19, 2021

Conservatives when Donald Trump incites an insurrection at the Capitol vs. when Macy Gray gives an opinion about the American flag pic.twitter.com/Yz65Z319QF — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 19, 2021