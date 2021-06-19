Macy Gray Trashed for Suggesting ‘Divisive’ American Flag Be Updated: ‘Find a New Country’

Macy Gray is taking heat from conservatives for suggesting the American flag does not represent all Americans and is, therefore, in need of an update, with reactions ranging from simply disagreeing with her, to telling her to “feel free to leave,” to blatantly racist rhetoric.
“If Macy Gray or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it!” one Twitter user wrote, echoing what many on social media voiced about the R&B singer’s comments earlier this week.
The “I Try” singer penned an op-ed on the subject for MarketWatch ahead of Juneteenth, the day commemorating the official emancipation of slaves in the U.S. She argued that the Confederate flag has found a replacement in Old Glory, citing Capitol insurrectionists and other far-right groups’ co-opting of the classic American imagery to suggest that their aims and that of the country are one and the same.
“Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect,” she wrote, “It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.”
Gray’s stance inevitably elicited some harsh criticism, namely from the political right. Check out some of the takes here. We’ve chosen not to include some of the more extreme comments that involve race.
However, Gray offered a solution in her piece. The mock-up of her proposed flag includes updates such as 52 stars (to include D.C. and Puerto Rico) of varying skin-toned shades and off-white stripes. She also noted that the flag as we know it today is only 61 years old and is just one of 27 incarnations.
In spite of the blowback, Gray’s more inclusive flag has its share of supporters, with many taking to Twitter to back both her design and rationale.