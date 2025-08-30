Sundance Award-Winning ‘Mad Bills to Pay’ to Open 25th New York Latino Film Festival

The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), presented by Warner Bros. Discovery, celebrates its 25th anniversary Sept. 13-21, 2025, with a weeklong showcase of film, music, and culture. The nation’s premier Latino film festival will screen 120 films from 15 countries at Regal Union Square (850 Broadway, NYC), along with a special presentation at United Palace (4140 Broadway, NYC).

This year’s festival officially opens with the Sundance NEXT Special Jury Award-winning film “Mad Bills to Pay” (or “Destiny, Dile Que No Soy Malo”) (USA, 101 min., 2025), a gritty Bronx tale of young love, hustle and community directed by Joel Vargas and starring Juan Collado and Destiny Checo.

As part of its milestone festivities, NYLFF will present an encore screening of “Girlfight” (USA, 110 min., 2000), followed by a post-screening Q&A and full cast reunion. Karyn Kusama’s Sundance-winning debut—starring Michelle Rodriguez (“Fast & Furious”) as a fierce Brooklyn teenager who defies expectations to pursue boxing—honors the festival’s roots and mission to champion bold Latino storytelling.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios, the weeklong celebration culminates with a free block party in Quisqueya Plaza (Broadway and Dyckman Street), featuring a live performance by 2x Latin Grammy nominee J Noa (Nohelys Jiménez), a 19 year-old Dominican rapper, singer, and songwriter from San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic. For more information on NYLFF 2025, visit www.nylatinofilmfestival.com.

Rodriguez, who made her screen debut in “Girlfight” and won the Independent Spirit and Gotham Awards for Best Debut Performance, will also receive NYLFF’s Impact Award in recognition of her influential legacy and representation of Latinos in film.

“Marking 25 years of NYLFF is profoundly personal for me. This milestone celebrates the people, stories, and culture that have shaped who we are,” Calixto Chinchilla, Founder, New York Latino Film Festival, said in a statement to TheWrap. “Since the beginning, we’ve fought to create a space where Latino voices are seen, heard, and valued. It’s a testament to our community’s resilience, creativity, and power. This year’s lineup is our most ambitious yet—a love letter to the audiences, artists, and supporters who’ve stood with us every step of the way. I am deeply grateful to our corporate and studio partners whose belief in our mission has fueled our growth and impact.”

Dennis Williams, SVP and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “WBD is proud to return to NYLFF as the presenting sponsor, especially in this milestone 25th anniversary year, and honored to have been the founding sponsor since day one. We’re thrilled to continue celebrating the richness of Latino filmmaking with its audiences and community.”

In celebration of this anniversary year, the iconic United Palace in Washington Heights will host a special screening of “A Tiro Limpio” (Dominican Republic, 100 min., 2025), the pulse-pounding action drama directed by Jean Gabriel Guerra and starring Frank Perozo, Manny Pérez, and Celinés Toribio, who also serves as executive producer. Set against the gritty streets of the Dominican Republic, the film follows a tense collision of loyalty, vengeance, and survival, brought to life through explosive action and layered storytelling.

Adding to the festival’s musical heartbeat, “La Salsa Vive” (2024, 102 min., USA) charts the electrifying journey of Afro-Antillean salsa from its New York roots to its revival in Cali, Colombia. A project supported by Warner Bros. Discovery’s OneFifty and NYLFF Cinematics, the film weaves together archival treasures, legendary voices—including Rubén Blades, Henry Fiol, Johnny “Dandy” Rodríguez, Samuel Formell, Ángel Lebrón, and Willie Rosario—and high-energy performances to honor the genre’s enduring legacy.