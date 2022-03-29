There’s more adventures on the horizon for the animals at Central Park Zoo! “Madagascar: A Little Wild” is back for Season 7, and a new trailer, which TheWrap can exclusively debut, promises plenty of shenanigans.

According to the promo, which you can watch above, the season is “so wild you won’t believe your eyes.”

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” follows Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo.

In Season 7, New York’s favorite Habitat crew continue to have each other’s backs as they follow their dreams, no matter the size! Marty finally has a chance to become a Junior Ranger Zebra. Melman is chosen to perform an original song for his favorite animal country star, if only he can overcome some serious stage fright.

Gloria finally gets a taste of the attention she’s always craved as the Habitat’s first-ever radio show host. Alex tries his paw at cooking, hoping to become a big time celebrity chef. And the whole gang helps Ant’ney convince his mom that he’s mature enough to build a nest of his own!

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” is executive produced by Johanna Stein (“Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny”). Dana Starfield (“Monster High: Welcome to Monster High”) co-executive produces.

The series stars Tucker Chandler as Alex, Amir O’Neil as Marty, Shaylin Becton as Gloria, Luke Lowe as Melman, Eric Petersen as Ant’Ney, and Jasmine Gatewood as Kate. Fortune Feimster and Patrick Warburton also guest star.

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” Season 7 will launch on Peacock and Hulu on April 4.